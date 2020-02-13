Malika Haqq Opens Up About Being Single For 8 Months While Carrying OT’s Baby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malika Haqq is opening up about being single while she’s pregnant with her ex OT Genasis’s baby. Malika, 36, shared her thoughts on Instagram as she posted photos from the baby shower her best friend Khloe Kardashian threw for her on Saturday, February 8.

Malika posted a photo of her and OT, whose real name is Odis Flores, at the party. She stood with the 32-year-old in front of a wall of brown and tan balloons and two huge teddy bears made of green moss. Khloe, 35, themed the baby shower around the cuddly stuffed animals.