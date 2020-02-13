Malika Haqq Opens Up About Being Single For 8 Months While Carrying OT’s Baby

Malika Haqq is opening up about being single while she’s pregnant with her ex OT Genasis’s baby. Malika, 36, shared her thoughts on Instagram as she posted photos from the baby shower her best friend Khloe Kardashian threw for her on Saturday, February 8.
Malika posted a photo of her and OT, whose real name is Odis Flores, at the party. She stood with the 32-year-old in front of a wall of brown and tan balloons and two huge teddy bears made of green moss. Khloe, 35, themed the baby shower around the cuddly stuffed animals.
Malika wrote, “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone.”
The Sky High actress continued, “OT and I have attended every doctor's [appointment] and [overall] loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”
She said, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’s parents.”
Her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, “I’m ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing 🙌🏾.” Khloe commented with a string of hearts and praise hands emojis.
This is the first time that Malika has publicly acknowledged that OT is her baby’s father. When she announced the news in September 2019
, she wrote at the time, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!”
She continued, “I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”
Fans soon learned that OT was the father of her child. The couple had dated on and off for years, but Malika confirmed they had broken up in June 2019, three months before she announced her pregnancy.
