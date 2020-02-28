Rob Kardashian’s Request To Strip Blac Chyna Of Primary Custody Of Dream Denied

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian’s emergency request to get Blac Chyna stripped of custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream has been denied.

In January, Rob, 32, filed for primary custody of his daughter with the reality star. He claimed that Chyna, 31, is a violent and unfit mother. He alleged in his complaint that she throws parties, gets drunk and does drugs in her home while their toddler is there.

The Arthur George founder also claimed that the model teaches their daughter inappropriate sexual dances and cuss words. Rob also alleged that when he picks up Dream on weekends, she’s often dirty or messy.

But a judge in Los Angeles did not find an emergency issue with Chyna and rejected Rob’s ex parte emergency motion, according to documents obtained by The Blast.