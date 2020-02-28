Rob Kardashian’s Request To Strip Blac Chyna Of Primary Custody Of Dream Denied

Rob Kardashian’s emergency request to get Blac Chyna stripped of custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream has been denied.
In January, Rob, 32, filed for primary custody of his daughter with the reality star. He claimed that Chyna, 31, is a violent and unfit mother. He alleged in his complaint that she throws parties, gets drunk and does drugs in her home while their toddler is there.
The Arthur George founder also claimed that the model teaches their daughter inappropriate sexual dances and cuss words. Rob also alleged that when he picks up Dream on weekends, she’s often dirty or messy.
But a judge in Los Angeles did not find an emergency issue with Chyna and rejected Rob’s ex parte emergency motion, according to documents obtained by The Blast.
The Halfway Dead founder
can still try to change the custody agreement, but without an emergency motion or immediate decision from the court.
For her part, Chyna denied all of Rob’s claims about her parenting. In the documents, she said she “was shocked to learn that Defendant Rob Kardashian moved ex parte on January 3, 2020, for an emergency order to permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a ‘monitor;’ present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream.”
Chyna said that their current custody deal is “working perfectly fine” and accused Rob and his older sister Khloe Kardashian
of trying to “spread defamatory lies about Chyna.”
Khloe, 35, also testified in the custody case and claimed that Chyna is “out of control.” In the filing, she alleged that her niece has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and has said she doesn’t want to go home to her mom.
Rob and Chyna have been in and out of court from almost the moment they broke up in 2017. In addition to their messy custody battle, Chyna also sued Rob for posting revenge porn
of her on Instagram after they split.
A judge agreed with Rob and, as of March 2019, he no longer has to pay child support to his ex.
