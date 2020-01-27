Grammys 2020 Red Carpet: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha & More

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center was a somber affair, taking place mere hours after the world learned Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a plane crash in Calabasas. Multiple artists paid tribute to the former Lakers star during the show. Host Alicia Keys called the Staples Center “the house that Kobe built” during her opening monologue.

The night saw incredible performances from Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. The ceremony also featured an emotional tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in March 2019. Demi Lovato also broke down in tears during her performance of her new song, “Anyone,” her first time on stage since her 2018 overdose.

