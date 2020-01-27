Grammys 2020 Red Carpet: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha & More

The 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center was a somber affair, taking place mere hours after the world learned Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a plane crash in Calabasas. Multiple artists paid tribute to the former Lakers star during the show. Host Alicia Keys called the Staples Center “the house that Kobe built” during her opening monologue.
The night saw incredible performances from Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. The ceremony also featured an emotional tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in March 2019. Demi Lovato also broke down in tears during her performance of her new song, “Anyone,” her first time on stage since her 2018 overdose.
See all the best, worst and strangest looks from the 2020 Grammys red carpet.
1 of 17
Ariana Grande
made a dramatic entrance on the carpet in this gray Giambattista Valli
gown that featured enormous layers of tulle. The 26-year-old performed a medley of her hits during the broadcast, including “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 17
Lizzo
channeled old school, Hollywood glamour in this white, strapless gown with a matching fur stole. The “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, won three Grammys.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 17
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 17
Blake Shelton
and Gwen Stefani
engaged in some sweet PDA on the red carpet. Gwen, 50, wore an adorable white, strapless mini dress with matching thigh-high boots. Blake, 43, dressed in a head-to-toe black suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 17
Demi Lovato
skipped the red carpet but wore this stunning white ball gown for her performance. The 27-year-old had to stop her song and start again because she was crying.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
6 of 17
Blac Chyna
looked incredible in a sparkling, red, long sleeve gown. The glamorous dress featured two high slits that have a peak at her legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 17
Heidi Klum
wore a fabulous, low cut sparkling gown that showed off tons of cleavage. Her beachy waves added a boho touch to the look.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 17
Tess Holliday
looked sweet in this pink, tulle gown covered in sequin strawberries.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 17
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 17
Camila Cabello
wore black patterned mini dress with a long black skirt over it. The 22-year-old’s performance of her song “First Man” was a tribute to her dad, Alejandro
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
11 of 17
Chrissy Teigen
posed with husband John Legend
on the carpet. The cookbook author, 34, wore a dramatic orange gown with large, architectural shoulders. John, 41, opted for a gray suit with a long-line jacket.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
12 of 17
Joe Jonas
and Sophie Turner
were a very well-dressed pair. The 30-year-old musician wore a patterned navy bomber jacket with matching pants with a turtleneck underneath. Sophie, 23, wore a short, ruffled mini dress with a pair of sky high heels.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 17
Dua Lipa
looked sweet in a white skirt with a matching tank top. She posed with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid
, on the carpet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
14 of 17
Shania Twain
rocked this sheer, black gown with a full skirt and major sleeves. Her blonde hair was pulled into a big, high ponytail.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
15 of 17
Lil Nas X
wore a bright pink, Versace suit with a matching cowboy hat. He and Billy Ray Cyrus
won for their “Old Town Road” remix.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
16 of 17
Billie Eilish was the night’s big winner, taking home trophies for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album. On the red carpet, the 18-year-old wore her signature green, rocking an over-sized, patterned suit with a turtleneck underneath. A face mask and long acrylic nails finished the look.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
17 of 17
Billy Porter brought the drama in this electric blue jumpsuit. His hat featured a motorized layer of fringe, that moved back and forth to shield and reveal his face.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ariana Grande
made a dramatic entrance on the carpet in this gray Giambattista Valli
gown that featured enormous layers of tulle. The 26-year-old performed a medley of her hits during the broadcast, including “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lizzo
channeled old school, Hollywood glamour in this white, strapless gown with a matching fur stole. The “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, won three Grammys.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Blake Shelton
and Gwen Stefani
engaged in some sweet PDA on the red carpet. Gwen, 50, wore an adorable white, strapless mini dress with matching thigh-high boots. Blake, 43, dressed in a head-to-toe black suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Demi Lovato
skipped the red carpet but wore this stunning white ball gown for her performance. The 27-year-old had to stop her song and start again because she was crying.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Blac Chyna
looked incredible in a sparkling, red, long sleeve gown. The glamorous dress featured two high slits that have a peak at her legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Heidi Klum
wore a fabulous, low cut sparkling gown that showed off tons of cleavage. Her beachy waves added a boho touch to the look.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tess Holliday
looked sweet in this pink, tulle gown covered in sequin strawberries.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Camila Cabello
wore black patterned mini dress with a long black skirt over it. The 22-year-old’s performance of her song “First Man” was a tribute to her dad, Alejandro
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Chrissy Teigen
posed with husband John Legend
on the carpet. The cookbook author, 34, wore a dramatic orange gown with large, architectural shoulders. John, 41, opted for a gray suit with a long-line jacket.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Joe Jonas
and Sophie Turner
were a very well-dressed pair. The 30-year-old musician wore a patterned navy bomber jacket with matching pants with a turtleneck underneath. Sophie, 23, wore a short, ruffled mini dress with a pair of sky high heels.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dua Lipa
looked sweet in a white skirt with a matching tank top. She posed with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid
, on the carpet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Shania Twain
rocked this sheer, black gown with a full skirt and major sleeves. Her blonde hair was pulled into a big, high ponytail.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lil Nas X
wore a bright pink, Versace suit with a matching cowboy hat. He and Billy Ray Cyrus
won for their “Old Town Road” remix.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Billie Eilish was the night’s big winner, taking home trophies for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album. On the red carpet, the 18-year-old wore her signature green, rocking an over-sized, patterned suit with a turtleneck underneath. A face mask and long acrylic nails finished the look.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Billy Porter brought the drama in this electric blue jumpsuit. His hat featured a motorized layer of fringe, that moved back and forth to shield and reveal his face.
Photo credit: INSTARImages