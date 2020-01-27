Star Magazine logo

Ariana Grande and Lizzo

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha & More

See the best, worst and weirdest looks of the night.

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

The 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center was a somber affair, taking place mere hours after the world learned Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a plane crash in Calabasas. Multiple artists paid tribute to the former Lakers star during the show. Host Alicia Keys called the Staples Center “the house that Kobe built” during her opening monologue.

The night saw incredible performances from Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. The ceremony also featured an emotional tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in March 2019. Demi Lovato also broke down in tears during her performance of her new song, “Anyone,” her first time on stage since her 2018 overdose.

See all the best, worst and strangest looks from the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

Ariana Grande made a dramatic entrance on the carpet in this gray Giambattista Valli gown that featured enormous layers of tulle. The 26-year-old performed a medley of her hits during the broadcast, including “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lizzo channeled old school, Hollywood glamour in this white, strapless gown with a matching fur stole. The “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, won three Grammys.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bebe Rexha rocked a custom black suit with a bejeweled, see-through top from designer Christian Cowan. In 2019, the 30-year-old made headlines when she revealed that no designers wants to dress her for that year’s Grammys, where she was nominated for the first time.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani engaged in some sweet PDA on the red carpet. Gwen, 50, wore an adorable white, strapless mini dress with matching thigh-high boots. Blake, 43, dressed in a head-to-toe black suit.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Demi Lovato skipped the red carpet but wore this stunning white ball gown for her performance. The 27-year-old had to stop her song and start again because she was crying.

Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna looked incredible in a sparkling, red, long sleeve gown. The glamorous dress featured two high slits that have a peak at her legs.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Heidi Klum wore a fabulous, low cut sparkling gown that showed off tons of cleavage. Her beachy waves added a boho touch to the look.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tess Holliday looked sweet in this pink, tulle gown covered in sequin strawberries.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kelly Osbourne walked the carpet with her dad, Ozzy. Earlier this month, Ozzy, 71, revealed that he’d recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Camila Cabello wore black patterned mini dress with a long black skirt over it. The 22-year-old’s performance of her song “First Man” was a tribute to her dad, Alejandro.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chrissy Teigen posed with husband John Legend on the carpet. The cookbook author, 34, wore a dramatic orange gown with large, architectural shoulders. John, 41, opted for a gray suit with a long-line jacket.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were a very well-dressed pair. The 30-year-old musician wore a patterned navy bomber jacket with matching pants with a turtleneck underneath. Sophie, 23, wore a short, ruffled mini dress with a pair of sky high heels.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Dua Lipa looked sweet in a white skirt with a matching tank top. She posed with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, on the carpet.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Shania Twain rocked this sheer, black gown with a full skirt and major sleeves. Her blonde hair was pulled into a big, high ponytail.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lil Nas X wore a bright pink, Versace suit with a matching cowboy hat. He and Billy Ray Cyrus won for their “Old Town Road” remix.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billie Eilish was the night’s big winner, taking home trophies for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album. On the red carpet, the 18-year-old wore her signature green, rocking an over-sized, patterned suit with a turtleneck underneath. A face mask and long acrylic nails finished the look.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billy Porter brought the drama in this electric blue jumpsuit. His hat featured a motorized layer of fringe, that moved back and forth to shield and reveal his face.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

