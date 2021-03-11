During the 2021 presidential inauguration, Chrissy Teigen accidentally insulted Katy Perry‘s song “Firework.”

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 9, the model, 35, explained how she always says “dumb things.” When she tried to compliment the 36-year-old songstress’ performance at the televised Celebrating America special, Chrissy explained that she doesn’t think Katy heard her correctly.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful,'” Chrissy remembered, talking about Katy’s performance of the inspirational song as fireworks went off behind her. “And then I think she heard that I said I hate ‘Firework,’ like the song,” the mom of two explained. “I wanted to die, I felt so bad. ‘No, no, no, not ‘Firework.’” Ugh, I always do that.”

Katy did not publicly respond to Chrissy’s explanation.