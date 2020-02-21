Katy Perry Falls to the Ground After ‘American Idol’ Gas Leak

Katy Perry fell to the ground during a scary moment while filming American Idol. The music competition suffered a scary gas leak during the audition phase. In a new clip from the upcoming Sunday, February 23 episode, judges Katy, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had to halt auditions thanks to a scary gas leak.
“Do you guys smell gas?” Katy, 35, asked in the footage. Luke, 43, said he thought it was propane. “It’s pretty intense,” Katy added.
“We’re getting heavy propane,” Luke told producers about what was going on. Katy echoed that it was heavy, while Lionel, 70, added, “Or even a slight leak, if you want the truth.
“I have a slight headache from it,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. She stood up to leave the studio and became overwhelmed, adding, “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”
Alarms sounded as a crew member evacuated contestants, telling them they needed to move “as quickly as possible.” Another contestant was stopped in the middle of her testimonial, clearly confused over what was happening.
Soon firefighters arrived, saying they could even smell it outside the building. “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Luke said as he milled around outside with the other judges.
“I’m not feeling good,” Katy admitted, and then she toppled over and hit the ground.
The 18th season of the reality show premiered on Sunday, February 16. The three judges are joined by host Ryan Seacrest
and mentor Bobby Bones
.
"I can't afford them,” Katy told Jimmy Kimmel
. "Like I said I can't afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again.” Katy was married to Russell Brand
from 2010 to 2012.
"We were in limbo. Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints,” Luke joked about their invites. Katy said that they were on the B-list.
The “Never Really Over” singer said she’s trying to keep calm through the planning process. "But you know what is so funny is, like, I'm actually like a, not a bridezilla," she said. "I call myself, like, a bride-chilla. I'm like, ‘I'm kinda chill.' But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously."
