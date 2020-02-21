Katy Perry Falls to the Ground After ‘American Idol’ Gas Leak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katy Perry fell to the ground during a scary moment while filming American Idol. The music competition suffered a scary gas leak during the audition phase. In a new clip from the upcoming Sunday, February 23 episode, judges Katy, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had to halt auditions thanks to a scary gas leak.

“Do you guys smell gas?” Katy, 35, asked in the footage. Luke, 43, said he thought it was propane. “It’s pretty intense,” Katy added.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Luke told producers about what was going on. Katy echoed that it was heavy, while Lionel, 70, added, “Or even a slight leak, if you want the truth.

“I have a slight headache from it,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. She stood up to leave the studio and became overwhelmed, adding, “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”