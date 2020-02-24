Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Firefighters Save Her During Gas Leak

Katy Perry gave thanks to first responders around the country after firefighters saved her life when a gas leak affected the American Idol auditions. After the crew, contestants and judges evacuated the building, Katy, 35, fell to the ground outside. The local fire department responded to the scene to sort things out.
“Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻,” the “Last Friday Night” singer tweeted on Sunday, February 23 when the episode aired. Alongside the message, she posted a clip from the episode. In it, she hugged the fire fighters and said, “You saved me.”
Then, some of the first responders joined Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to sing Lionel’s hit song “All Night Long.”
“Thank you, guys, you get golden tickets. You saved our lives,” Katy said, handing out tickets to Hollywood to all of them.
She also responded to a fan who seemed dubious over whether her spill was for real. They wrote, “Your Oscar worthy performance during the gas leak was my fav!” She retweeted it and wrote, “Enough about me.”
During the episode, Katy, Luke, 43, and Lionel, 70, were sitting in the audition room when they smelled gas. Luke said he thought it was propane, while Katy noted that it was giving her a huge headache.
After a few moments of chaos during the evacuation, the firefighters arrived. They told cameras that something was wrong with the pilot lights in the kitchen, but they eventually got it sorted and auditions could resume.
The cameras also showed firefighters helping Katy on the ground after she fell. Luke and Lionel helped her stand back up. “Truly we all did get a little light-headed,” she told the EMS team.
Another firefighter told the camera, “I saved Katy Perry’s life, pretty big deal.”
Katy tweeted throughout the episode. She noted that a lot of people were worried about her, writing, “☝🏻 FIRST OF ALL, do you know how many texts I got from my mom and dad about the texts they got asking if I was okay #gasleak #AmericanIdol.”
