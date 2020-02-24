Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Firefighters Save Her During Gas Leak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katy Perry gave thanks to first responders around the country after firefighters saved her life when a gas leak affected the American Idol auditions. After the crew, contestants and judges evacuated the building, Katy, 35, fell to the ground outside. The local fire department responded to the scene to sort things out.

“Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻,” the “Last Friday Night” singer tweeted on Sunday, February 23 when the episode aired. Alongside the message, she posted a clip from the episode. In it, she hugged the fire fighters and said, “You saved me.”

Then, some of the first responders joined Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to sing Lionel’s hit song “All Night Long.”