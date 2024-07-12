Katy Perry is sharing the surprising way she signed her divorce papers

Katy Perry has recently released her latest single Women’s World.

And in celebration of her new song, Perry took to social media where she revealed she was signing a few physical copies of her song for a few lucky fans.

While showing one of the copies she signed, Perry shared an interesting fact about her divorce from her first husband Russell Brand.

“I’ve always had a heart in my signature and a smiley face. Even when I was depressed, I would still sign it with a smiley face,” she said.

That’s when she revealed she even included the smiley face in her signature while signing her divorce papers. “I signed my divorce papers with a smiley face and a heart and that’s just because this is my signature. Not because of anything else really.”

Now, Perry is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, whom she’s been with since 2016.

“I can do it with a broken heart,” a fan quoted Perry’s friend Taylor Swift in the comments.

“She finally got her smile back,” another fan added.

Perry learned Brand filed for divorce back in December 11, just 14 months after becoming husband and wife. Perry admitted at the time that Brand broke up their marriage in a text message.

At the time, Perry called her divorce from Brand as “emotionally traumatic” and the “death of a dream.”

Now, she shares two daughters with Bloom.

