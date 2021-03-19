Demi Lovato looks back on her 2018 drug overdose in her upcoming four-part YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil, set to premiere on Tuesday, March 23.

After she was found “naked” and “blue” in her California home by then-assistant Jordan Jackson, the 28-year-old remembers waking up “legally blind” in the hospital. “My little sister was at my bedside. I was so blind that I couldn’t see who she was even though she was standing next to me,” Demi said, per Us Weekly. “I asked her, I was like, ‘Who are you?’ She just started sobbing.”

When discussing the night of her OD, the former Disney Channel star also said, “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].”

Now, the singer said, she’s not completely sober. “Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution,” Demi said in the documentary. “You shouldn’t be forced to be sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people.”