Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged. The That ‘70s Show actor, who dated Demi Lovato for six years, proposed to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco on New Year’s Day.
Wilmer, 39, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. He shared a photo of himself and Amanda at the seaside, standing on a bunch of rocks, the sun illuminating them from behind. Wilmer was down on one knee.
He captioned it, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.” Amanda posted the same photo with the same words, adding a close up of her engagement ring. Her enormous ring is a pear-shaped diamond. In addition to being a model, Amanda is also a scuba diver.
The couple was first linked during the spring of 2019. That’s when Amanda and the NCIS star were spotted shopping in Los Angeles together. The pair also attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ June 2019 wedding together in France.
1 of 7
Wilmer famously dated Demi, 27, for six years. They met in 2010, when Demi was 18, when they filmed a Voto Latino PSA together at Wilmer’s house. In 2011, they were spotted making out a few months into their relationship.
Photo credit: Amanda Pacheco / Instagram
2 of 7
They split in June 2016. They said in a statement at the time, “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
They continued, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“We will always be supportive of one another,” they said. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
6 of 7
In 2019, they were spotted flirting on Instagram
. Wilmer told her she looked “awesome” and said they ought to hang out. But it seems a reconciliation isn’t in the cards.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Wilmer famously dated Demi, 27, for six years. They met in 2010, when Demi was 18, when they filmed a Voto Latino PSA together at Wilmer’s house. In 2011, they were spotted making out a few months into their relationship.
Photo credit: Amanda Pacheco / Instagram
They split in June 2016. They said in a statement at the time, “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
They continued, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“We will always be supportive of one another,” they said. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In 2019, they were spotted flirting on Instagram
. Wilmer told her she looked “awesome” and said they ought to hang out. But it seems a reconciliation isn’t in the cards.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages