Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged. The That ‘70s Show actor, who dated Demi Lovato for six years, proposed to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco on New Year’s Day.

Wilmer, 39, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. He shared a photo of himself and Amanda at the seaside, standing on a bunch of rocks, the sun illuminating them from behind. Wilmer was down on one knee.

He captioned it, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.” Amanda posted the same photo with the same words, adding a close up of her engagement ring. Her enormous ring is a pear-shaped diamond. In addition to being a model, Amanda is also a scuba diver.

The couple was first linked during the spring of 2019. That’s when Amanda and the NCIS star were spotted shopping in Los Angeles together. The pair also attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ June 2019 wedding together in France.