Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco.

Congrats

Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

He dated the singer for six years.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged. The That ‘70s Show actor, who dated Demi Lovato for six years, proposed to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco on New Year’s Day.

Wilmer, 39, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. He shared a photo of himself and Amanda at the seaside, standing on a bunch of rocks, the sun illuminating them from behind. Wilmer was down on one knee.

He captioned it, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.” Amanda posted the same photo with the same words, adding a close up of her engagement ring. Her enormous ring is a pear-shaped diamond. In addition to being a model, Amanda is also a scuba diver.

The couple was first linked during the spring of 2019. That’s when Amanda and the NCIS star were spotted shopping in Los Angeles together. The pair also attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ June 2019 wedding together in France.

Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco
Wilmer famously dated Demi, 27, for six years. They met in 2010, when Demi was 18, when they filmed a Voto Latino PSA together at Wilmer’s house. In 2011, they were spotted making out a few months into their relationship.

Photo credit: Amanda Pacheco / Instagram

They split in June 2016. They said in a statement at the time, “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

They continued, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“We will always be supportive of one another,” they said. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Wilmer was supportive of Demi in 2018, when she relapsed and overdosed. She spent months in rehab in Utah, and Wilmer was spotted visiting her.

Photo credit: MEGA

In 2019, they were spotted flirting on Instagram. Wilmer told her she looked “awesome” and said they ought to hang out. But it seems a reconciliation isn’t in the cards.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Wilmer’s other famous exes include Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan and Ashlee Simpson. Ashlee, 35, confirmed that her hit song “Boyfriend” was about Lindsay, 33, accusing her of “stealing” Wilmer from her.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

