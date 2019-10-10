Demi Lovato ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Friend After Addiction Battle

Demi Lovato shared a heartbreaking message about addiction on her Instagram on October 9 after the death of her friend Thomas. The 27-year-old singer has been in recovery herself and went to rehab last year after a terrifying overdose in July 2018, making his death particularly poignant for the star.
The “Sober” singer wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.” She included a black and white photo of her friend alongside the heartfelt note.
In a second post, the “Confident” singer shared another photo of her friend. She explained, “Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling, please know it’s okay to ask for help.”
As Star
readers know, Demi has been open about her own struggles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders. She was sober for six years until she relapsed last year
. She talked about breaking her sobriety in her song “Sober.”
She continued, “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Demi said. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”
Since leaving rehab in the fall, she’s been focused on her physical and mental health. She gave fans a look out her new workout regimen
on social media.
Demi also revealed that she’s recording a new album
where she’ll be open about her recent struggles. “You know what’s great about making an album?” You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it,” she wrote. No album title or release date has been announced.
