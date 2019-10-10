Demi Lovato ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Friend After Addiction Battle

Demi Lovato shared a heartbreaking message about addiction on her Instagram on October 9 after the death of her friend Thomas. The 27-year-old singer has been in recovery herself and went to rehab last year after a terrifying overdose in July 2018, making his death particularly poignant for the star.

The “Sober” singer wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.” She included a black and white photo of her friend alongside the heartfelt note.

In a second post, the “Confident” singer shared another photo of her friend. She explained, “Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling, please know it’s okay to ask for help.”