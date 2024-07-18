Britney Spears hits back at Ozzy Osbourne

Britney Spears is calling out Ozzy Osbourne.

(Warning: The attached link contain language some may find offensive.)

After Osbourne called out Spears on his family’s podcast for posting dancing videos, she’s hitting back. While discussing TikTok, the conversation turned to Spears who has shared videos of herself freely dancing.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” Ozzy admitted as his wife Sharon clarified he was talking about her “dancing.”

“Every day,” Ozzy continued. “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

“Save Britney,” Jack added before Kelly agreed; “I know. I feel so sorry for her.”

“Poor little thing,” Sharon said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Now, the pop star has taken to that Instagram page she posts her dancing videos to hit back.

After applauding Kate Beckinsale for being authentically herself on social media after she was also shamed for “not acting her age,” Spears turned her sights on Osbourne’s comments.

“Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!! Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I’m not poor at all !!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth !!! If you don’t believe me … how long do you think I should keep this going for ???”

As Spears continued, she said in her “transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too.”

Now, Spears says it is her mission to “serve back” those who try to shame her, “just as Kate did.”

“I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly [buzz] off.”

