Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson’s In Emotional Interview

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. He shared the news in an interview with his wife, Sharon, a year after he postponed his European tour due to illness.

Ozzy, 71, and Sharon, 67, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Tuesday, January 21. The rock star said that 2019 was the “most painful and miserable year” of his life.