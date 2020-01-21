Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson’s In Emotional Interview

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. He shared the news in an interview with his wife, Sharon, a year after he postponed his European tour due to illness.
Ozzy, 71, and Sharon, 67, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Tuesday, January 21. The rock star said that 2019 was the “most painful and miserable year” of his life.
“It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year’s Eve at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form,” Ozzy explained about how he was diagnosed. The fall moved metal rods that he’d had inserted after a motorcycle accident in 2003, exacerbating those injuries.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ozzy has been struggling with his health for years. In October 2018, he got a staph infection in his hand. Then, the Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with a “severe upper-respiratory infection” that turned into pneumonia. It was while recovering in his home that he had the bad fall last winter.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
That forced him to postpone and reschedule many of his tour dates. In October, he had to officially cancel all his 2019 dates. He said in a video
at the time, “I’m not dying, I am recovering. It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sharon told GMA that the disease is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.” the Talk host added, “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ozzy opened up about the physical pain he’s experiencing. He said, “I’ve got numbness down this arm from surgery, my legs going cold. I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what. That’s the problem, because they cut my nerves when they did the surgery. It’s a weird feeling.”
Photo credit: MEGA
Ozzy is scheduled to begin his North American tour in May. He’ll play 20 dates in the United States and Canada.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ozzy and Sharon have been married since 1982. They made new fans with their MTV reality show The Osbournes
, which also starred two of their kids, Kelly
and Jack
. They also have daughter Aimee
. The singer also has three kids from a previous marriage.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
