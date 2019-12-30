Sharon Osbourne Fired An Assistant After He Ran Into A Burning Building For Her

Sharon Osbourne told a disturbing story about firing an assistant after he didn’t think it was funny that she made him run back into a burning building. The Talk host, 67, appeared on the BBC show Would I Lie To You? During the program, celebrities share embarrassing stories and then have to guess which ones are true. At the end, Sharon revealed that her strange story was completely true.
The former reality star said that on a “chilly Christmas night,” she and husband Ozzy Osbourne lit a festive candle they’d received as a gift and fell asleep. When she woke, the fire alarm was going off.
She said she found her husband, 71, with “half his hair” and his arm “on fire.” She put out the flames attacking Ozzy and left the house. But she ordered their now “ex-assistant,” who she said was “hemming and hawing,” to go back inside to save the dogs.
When the fire department came, they gave the assistant an oxygen mask. However, Sharon took the mask from him and gave it to the dog. She sent him back into the house to save some of the family’s paintings.
The problem came when the crisis was over, and Sharon and Ozzy were laughing up a storm about what went down.
“After this terrible night, he was not talking to me,” Sharon explained about the assistant. “And Ozzy and I were recounting everything, and we were laughing and laughing. And [the assistant] goes, ‘I don’t see what’s funny about any of this. I think I’m going to have damaged lungs.'”
Sharon explained, “I said, ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny?’ And he goes, ‘What?’”
So she told him, “You’re fired.”
Viewers were upset at the end of the episode. One person tweeted, “Never bring Sharon Osbourne on the show again. What a disgusting story and horrible person. How that got into the episode, I will never know. She said it with no care or consideration. Disgusting to see. Ruined a great Christmas episode.”
Another person asked, “If this is what [Sharon] admits to on primetime television, what else has she done to staff?” Sharon hasn’t commented since the episode aired.
