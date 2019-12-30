Sharon Osbourne Fired An Assistant After He Ran Into A Burning Building For Her

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sharon Osbourne told a disturbing story about firing an assistant after he didn’t think it was funny that she made him run back into a burning building. The Talk host, 67, appeared on the BBC show Would I Lie To You? During the program, celebrities share embarrassing stories and then have to guess which ones are true. At the end, Sharon revealed that her strange story was completely true.

The former reality star said that on a “chilly Christmas night,” she and husband Ozzy Osbourne lit a festive candle they’d received as a gift and fell asleep. When she woke, the fire alarm was going off.

She said she found her husband, 71, with “half his hair” and his arm “on fire.” She put out the flames attacking Ozzy and left the house. But she ordered their now “ex-assistant,” who she said was “hemming and hawing,” to go back inside to save the dogs.