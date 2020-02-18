Star Magazine logo

Transformation

Sharon Osbourne Dyes Hair ‘100% White’ After 18 Years Of Dying It Red Once A Week

‘The Talk’ host is rocking the new look.

Credit: INSTARImages; Courtesy: Jack Martin/Instagram (inset)

Sharon Osbourne went through a major transformation. The Talk stopped dying her hair the trademark red color she’s rocked for years, instead finally deciding to go white!

Sharon’s colorist Jack Martin shared a picture of the new look on Instagram. He wrote, “Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.”

He said of the 67-year-old, “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

Photo credit: Courtesy: Jack Martin/Instagram

Jack wrote, “Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn’t promise [Sharon] anything but I told her I will try my best.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The new look wasn’t a short process. He wrote, “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.” He added, “I had [a] great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jack also dyed Jane Fonda’s hair earlier this month. The 82-year-old showed off her new, white hair at the 2020 Oscars.

Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

He wrote at the time, “I had the honor and the pleasure to transform the legendary actress @janefonda hair specially for the 2020 Oscar. Spending 7 hours with this amazing Hollywood star and witnessing her energy, beauty, strength and femininity was so inspiring.”

Photo credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This isn’t Sharon’s first beauty transformation. In September 2019, she revealed that she’d had another facelift. She warned fans to be careful before signing up for the surgery, saying that some people don’t have the “bone structure” to pull the look off.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The reality star had previously sworn off plastic surgery in 2012. She said at the time, “I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles. I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

