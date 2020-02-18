Sharon Osbourne Dyes Hair ‘100% White’ After 18 Years Of Dying It Red Once A Week

Sharon Osbourne went through a major transformation. The Talk stopped dying her hair the trademark red color she’s rocked for years, instead finally deciding to go white!
Sharon’s colorist Jack Martin shared a picture of the new look on Instagram. He wrote, “Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.”
He said of the 67-year-old, “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”
Photo credit: Courtesy: Jack Martin/Instagram
Jack wrote, “Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn’t promise [Sharon] anything but I told her I will try my best.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The new look wasn’t a short process. He wrote, “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.” He added, “I had [a] great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The reality star had previously sworn off plastic surgery
in 2012. She said at the time, “I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles. I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
