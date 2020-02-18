Sharon Osbourne Dyes Hair ‘100% White’ After 18 Years Of Dying It Red Once A Week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sharon Osbourne went through a major transformation. The Talk stopped dying her hair the trademark red color she’s rocked for years, instead finally deciding to go white!

Sharon’s colorist Jack Martin shared a picture of the new look on Instagram. He wrote, “Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.”