Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Fears After Sharon Osbourne Suffers Terrifying Facelift Complications

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the scary complications she experienced after her most recent facelift. The 67-year-old, who debuted her new face on air this fall, admitted that she couldn’t feel her mouth at first — and she’s still suffering!

Sharon appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 22. Kelly, 37, asked about Sharon’s willingness to go under the knife. The singer confessed that, while she has many tattoos, she’s still afraid of getting plastic surgery herself.

“I’m scared, you’re never scared?” the American Idol winner asked.

“I am, sure you could go in and wake up like Cyclops, you never know,” Sharon joked. But then she admitted that things did go wrong with her most recent facelift.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” the former reality star confessed.