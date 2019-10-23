Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Fears After Sharon Osbourne Suffers Terrifying Facelift Complications

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the scary complications she experienced after her most recent facelift. The 67-year-old, who debuted her new face on air this fall, admitted that she couldn’t feel her mouth at first — and she’s still suffering!
Sharon appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 22. Kelly, 37, asked about Sharon’s willingness to go under the knife. The singer confessed that, while she has many tattoos, she’s still afraid of getting plastic surgery herself.
“I’m scared, you’re never scared?” the American Idol winner asked.
“I am, sure you could go in and wake up like Cyclops, you never know,” Sharon joked. But then she admitted that things did go wrong with her most recent facelift.
“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” the former reality star confessed.
1 of 7
“I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis,” she revealed, demonstrating the strange face. Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and her kids Kelly and Jack were displeased.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“All the kids and Ozzy are going ‘Why are you snarling at me’ and I’m like ‘I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!’” she remembered.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Sharon announced her intention to get a new facelift at the end of the last season of The Talk, and she happily debuted her new face on the season premiere this September.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said at the time. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.” She said she felt “okay” but that she still was experiencing “a little bit of pain.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
She also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel
where the late night host asked her about why she decided to be brutally honest about her plastic surgery when other people never admit to having any work done.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” she joked. She also said that other people don’t have the right “bone structure” for a facelift.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Sharon had previously sworn off plastic surgery in 2012. She said at the time, “I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles. I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’” She hasn’t confessed what made her go under the knife again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis,” she revealed, demonstrating the strange face. Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and her kids Kelly and Jack were displeased.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“All the kids and Ozzy are going ‘Why are you snarling at me’ and I’m like ‘I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!’” she remembered.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sharon announced her intention to get a new facelift at the end of the last season of The Talk, and she happily debuted her new face on the season premiere this September.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said at the time. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.” She said she felt “okay” but that she still was experiencing “a little bit of pain.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel
where the late night host asked her about why she decided to be brutally honest about her plastic surgery when other people never admit to having any work done.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” she joked. She also said that other people don’t have the right “bone structure” for a facelift.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sharon had previously sworn off plastic surgery in 2012. She said at the time, “I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles. I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’” She hasn’t confessed what made her go under the knife again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages