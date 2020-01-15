Steve Harvey Says He’s ‘Happy’ For Kelly Clarkson After She Replaced Him On NBC

Steve Harvey is speaking out about Kelly Clarkson’s NBC talk show. In 2019, the network canceled his eponymous show, which had run for seven seasons, giving his time slot over to Kelly, 37. But the 62-year-old host claimed in a new interview that he has no hard feelings for Kelly.
Steve talked about the change in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m back on TV, you know,” he told the audience. The comedian has a new show, STEVE on Watch, on Facebook Watch. “Everybody thought I was gone. But I’m happy for people. You know, I’m a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk up the hall. It’s more doors!”
“You’ve just got to keep going up the hall,” the Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author continued. “So I open other doors and I’m back on TV and I’m happy for everybody. I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her.”
He joked, “One of my friends said, ‘Man, that’s really big of you to be happy for somebody who replaced your show.’ I said, ‘I’m happy for her.’ He said, ‘So you watch [her show]?' I said, ‘I ain’t that happy!'”
NBC canceled Steve’s show in May 2019. They replaced it with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was recently renewed for a second season.
“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’” he continued.
Steve said, “No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy. You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.”
STEVE On Watch will run for ten weeks, weekdays on Facebook Watch.
