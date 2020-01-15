Steve Harvey Says He’s ‘Happy’ For Kelly Clarkson After She Replaced Him On NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Harvey is speaking out about Kelly Clarkson’s NBC talk show. In 2019, the network canceled his eponymous show, which had run for seven seasons, giving his time slot over to Kelly, 37. But the 62-year-old host claimed in a new interview that he has no hard feelings for Kelly.

Steve talked about the change in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m back on TV, you know,” he told the audience. The comedian has a new show, STEVE on Watch, on Facebook Watch. “Everybody thought I was gone. But I’m happy for people. You know, I’m a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk up the hall. It’s more doors!”

“You’ve just got to keep going up the hall,” the Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author continued. “So I open other doors and I’m back on TV and I’m happy for everybody. I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her.”