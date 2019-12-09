Steve Harvey Furious After Another Major Miss Universe Mistake

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Harvey was mad during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 8. There was another a major mistake in this year’s broadcast, but this time it wasn’t his fault!

Steve, 62, was once again hosting the worldwide competition. During the show, the TV host announced the winner of the costume contest. He said it was Miss Philippines, Gazini Ganados. Her name also appeared on screen and in graphics.

He gestured to the woman next to him, who was wearing a completely different costume. The woman, Shweta Sekhon, took the microphone from him and said, “It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia.”

Steve was clearly upset. “Well, let me explain something to you, I just read that in a teleprompter,” he told Miss Philippines.

The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author called out the producers, saying, “You all gotta quit doing this to me. This is what they did to me back in 2015. Played me short like this.”