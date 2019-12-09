Steve Harvey Furious After Another Major Miss Universe Mistake

Steve Harvey was mad during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 8. There was another a major mistake in this year’s broadcast, but this time it wasn’t his fault!
Steve, 62, was once again hosting the worldwide competition. During the show, the TV host announced the winner of the costume contest. He said it was Miss Philippines, Gazini Ganados. Her name also appeared on screen and in graphics.
He gestured to the woman next to him, who was wearing a completely different costume. The woman, Shweta Sekhon, took the microphone from him and said, “It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia.”
Steve was clearly upset. “Well, let me explain something to you, I just read that in a teleprompter,” he told Miss Philippines.
The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author called out the producers, saying, “You all gotta quit doing this to me. This is what they did to me back in 2015. Played me short like this.”
Star readers will remember that in 2015, Steve announced that Miss Colombia as the winner of the pageant. That was wrong: the winner was actually Miss Philippines. Some called for Steve to be banned from the show, but he’s continued to host every year since.
Photo credit: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
After the flubbed winner announcement on Sunday night, the Miss Universe organization revealed on Twitter that actually Steve had announced the correct name!
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
They tweeted
, “.@IAmSteveHarvey had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini. 🎉”
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
They’ve yet to explain why Miss Malaysia was on stage for the segment in her costume if she wasn’t the winner and why they’d tweeted earlier in the evening congratulating her for her win.
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
Some speculated on Twitter that Shweta was brought out because Miss Philippines was in the top 20 and couldn’t change into her costume for the announcement.
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
The Miss Universe crown ultimately went to Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi. She’s the first black winner since 2011.
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
She said during the pageant, “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”
Photo credit: Derek White/Shutterstock
