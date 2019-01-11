Steve Harvey’s NBC Future Uncertain Amid Timeslot Battle With Kelly Clarkson

. He said he doesn’t know if he and his show Steve will stay at NBC at the end of the season. Steve, 61, spilled the details during a sit-down interview at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES He said he doesn’t know if he and his showwill stay at NBC at the end of the season. Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought,” he said of his rival’s show. Photo credit: Getty Images

In September 2018, Kelly, 36, announced her own daytime talk show, which is set to begin this fall. But Steve was blindsided by the news. Photo credit: MEGA

“I thought it would’ve been nice of them to come to me — as being the only dude that’s survived [in daytime TV] for them for seven years — and say, ‘Steve, we’re thinking about doing this,’” he said. “But no, they just made an announcement. So when you do that, I gotta make announcements, too.”

“You can’t make announcements and don’t expect to have to hear one yourself,” the Family Feud host added. “And so, I’m working. It’ll be something real cute.” Photo credit: MEGA

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’” he continued. “No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy. You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.” Photo credit: INSTARImages

He added that “daytime television is dying,” claiming that his show Steve is the only successful new syndicated talk show in the last seven years. Photo credit: INSTARImages