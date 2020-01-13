Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: The Best & Worst Of The Red Carpet

J. Lo, 50, wore this champagne-colored, hip-hugging gown. The Hustlers star accessorized with a silver clutch, huge earrings and a chunky bracelet. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kelly, 37, was all smiles in this black dress with long sleeves that ended in ruffles. Photo credit: INSTARImages

She cozied up to her husband Brandon, 43, who matched her a sharp black suit. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kristen, 39, wore this dramatic, lime green jumpsuit with an attached cape that floated behind her. She partied it up with her The Good Place costars during the award show. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicole, 52, wore this stunning strapless ball gown. Her blonde hair fell in loose waves. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Anne, 37, looked incredible in this sparkling gold gown with dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline. Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lupita, 36, rocked this gorgeous brown dress with a molded leather bust. Her hair was pulled into a huge bun on the top of her head. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Zendaya, 23, gave off futuristic vibes in this Tom Ford look. The shirt was a metallic pink crop top that molded to her chest. The bottom was a matching full skirt. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Mandy, 35, busted out of her comfort zone with this outfit. The This Is Us star wore a black jumpsuit with a matching cape tied around her neck. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her costar Chrissy, 39, looked stunning in a black, sleeveless dress with an embellished neckline. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Renee, 50, kept things simple in a black strapless dress. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billy, 50, wore this mint green ball gown that covered his shoulders and arms in fake butterfly tattoos. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate Beckinsale wore this sparkling, asymmetrical gown. One sleeve was topped with a huge bow that turned into a train that trailed after her arm. wore this sparkling, asymmetrical gown. One sleeve was topped with a huge bow that turned into a train that trailed after her arm. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Charlize Theron, nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, wore a plunging black and white gown with a blazer on top. , nominated for her role asin Bombshell, wore a plunging black and white gown with a blazer on top. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Niecy Nash looked stunning in this blue and green sequin dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. A large slit showed off her legs. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Laura Dern wore this simple orange gown. wore this simple orange gown. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Christine Baranski went for drama in a navy, long-sleeve gown with a smattering of gold glitter. She was nominated for best actress for her work on The Good Fight. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Olivia Wilde looked pretty in this coral gown with tons of cleavage. She posed with husband Jason Sudeikis. looked pretty in this coral gown with tons of cleavage. She posed with husband Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rita Moreno was fun and festive in a simple red gown that she paired with an embroidered jacket. The One Day At A Time star finished the look with huge red earrings. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Cynthia Erivo wore a full gown that was patterned with multi-colored diamonds. Photo credit: INSTARImages