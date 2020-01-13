Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: The Best & Worst Of The Red Carpet

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards honored some of the best performances in film and television from the past year. Its star-studded red carpet featured major celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell, Lupita Nyong’o and more! Kelly Clarkson made a rare public appearance with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and Renee Zellweger took home yet another award for her starring role in Judy. Mandy Moore, Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and Billy Porter all rocked daring looks. See the best and worst outfits from the night!
1 of 21
J. Lo, 50, wore this champagne-colored, hip-hugging gown. The Hustlers star accessorized with a silver clutch, huge earrings and a chunky bracelet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 21
Kelly, 37, was all smiles in this black dress with long sleeves that ended in ruffles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 21
She cozied up to her husband Brandon, 43, who matched her a sharp black suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 21
Kristen, 39, wore this dramatic, lime green jumpsuit with an attached cape that floated behind her. She partied it up with her The Good Place costars during the award show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 21
Nicole, 52, wore this stunning strapless ball gown. Her blonde hair fell in loose waves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 21
Anne, 37, looked incredible in this sparkling gold gown with dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
7 of 21
Lupita, 36, rocked this gorgeous brown dress with a molded leather bust. Her hair was pulled into a huge bun on the top of her head.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 21
Zendaya, 23, gave off futuristic vibes in this Tom Ford look. The shirt was a metallic pink crop top that molded to her chest. The bottom was a matching full skirt.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 21
Mandy, 35, busted out of her comfort zone with this outfit. The This Is Us star wore a black jumpsuit with a matching cape tied around her neck.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 21
Her costar Chrissy, 39, looked stunning in a black, sleeveless dress with an embellished neckline.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
11 of 21
Renee, 50, kept things simple in a black strapless dress.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
12 of 21
Billy, 50, wore this mint green ball gown that covered his shoulders and arms in fake butterfly tattoos.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 21
Kate Beckinsale
wore this sparkling, asymmetrical gown. One sleeve was topped with a huge bow that turned into a train that trailed after her arm.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
14 of 21
Charlize Theron
, nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly
in Bombshell
, wore a plunging black and white gown with a blazer on top.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
15 of 21
Niecy Nash looked stunning in this blue and green sequin dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. A large slit showed off her legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
16 of 21
Photo credit: INSTARImages
17 of 21
Christine Baranski went for drama in a navy, long-sleeve gown with a smattering of gold glitter. She was nominated for best actress for her work on The Good Fight.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
18 of 21
Photo credit: INSTARImages
19 of 21
Rita Moreno was fun and festive in a simple red gown that she paired with an embroidered jacket. The One Day At A Time star finished the look with huge red earrings.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
20 of 21
Cynthia Erivo wore a full gown that was patterned with multi-colored diamonds.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
21 of 21
Gwendoline Christie rocked a blue and gray suit with a silk sash.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
J. Lo, 50, wore this champagne-colored, hip-hugging gown. The Hustlers star accessorized with a silver clutch, huge earrings and a chunky bracelet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kelly, 37, was all smiles in this black dress with long sleeves that ended in ruffles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She cozied up to her husband Brandon, 43, who matched her a sharp black suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kristen, 39, wore this dramatic, lime green jumpsuit with an attached cape that floated behind her. She partied it up with her The Good Place costars during the award show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Nicole, 52, wore this stunning strapless ball gown. Her blonde hair fell in loose waves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Anne, 37, looked incredible in this sparkling gold gown with dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lupita, 36, rocked this gorgeous brown dress with a molded leather bust. Her hair was pulled into a huge bun on the top of her head.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Zendaya, 23, gave off futuristic vibes in this Tom Ford look. The shirt was a metallic pink crop top that molded to her chest. The bottom was a matching full skirt.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Mandy, 35, busted out of her comfort zone with this outfit. The This Is Us star wore a black jumpsuit with a matching cape tied around her neck.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Her costar Chrissy, 39, looked stunning in a black, sleeveless dress with an embellished neckline.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Renee, 50, kept things simple in a black strapless dress.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Billy, 50, wore this mint green ball gown that covered his shoulders and arms in fake butterfly tattoos.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kate Beckinsale
wore this sparkling, asymmetrical gown. One sleeve was topped with a huge bow that turned into a train that trailed after her arm.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Charlize Theron
, nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly
in Bombshell
, wore a plunging black and white gown with a blazer on top.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Niecy Nash looked stunning in this blue and green sequin dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. A large slit showed off her legs.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Christine Baranski went for drama in a navy, long-sleeve gown with a smattering of gold glitter. She was nominated for best actress for her work on The Good Fight.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Rita Moreno was fun and festive in a simple red gown that she paired with an embroidered jacket. The One Day At A Time star finished the look with huge red earrings.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Cynthia Erivo wore a full gown that was patterned with multi-colored diamonds.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Gwendoline Christie rocked a blue and gray suit with a silk sash.
Photo credit: INSTARImages