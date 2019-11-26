Kelly Clarkson Cries As Garth Brooks Serenades Her: Watch

Kelly Clarkson shared an emotional moment with Garth Brooks during the Monday, November 25 episode of her talk show. Garth, 57, sat down for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show with his guitar in hand.

Kelly, 37, asked him about his cover of “Make You Feel My Love.” Garth covered it as a bonus track for his The Limited Series box set in 1998. Kelly confessed that she didn’t know the song was originally written and recorded by Bob Dylan.

“I just recently did that song on the show with Ben Platt, but here’s the funny thing: He knew of that song because of Bob Dylan,” the American Idol winner began to explain. “I had no idea that Bob Dylan existed when I was a kid.”

“Nobody around me listened to Bob Dylan, but I sure as hell knew your version. I thought it was a Garth Brooks song like until I was 20!” she confessed.