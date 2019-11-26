Kelly, 37, asked him about his cover of “Make You Feel My Love.” Garth covered it as a bonus track for his The Limited Series box set in 1998. Kelly confessed that she didn’t know the song was originally written and recorded by Bob Dylan.
“I just recently did that song on the show with Ben Platt, but here’s the funny thing: He knew of that song because of Bob Dylan,” the American Idol winner began to explain. “I had no idea that Bob Dylan existed when I was a kid.”
“Nobody around me listened to Bob Dylan, but I sure as hell knew your version. I thought it was a Garth Brooks song like until I was 20!” she confessed.
Kelly Clarkson Cries As Garth Brooks Serenades Her: Watch
Kelly asked Garth to perform it and he happily obliged. But Kelly immediately burst into tears.
“If you would have told me as a kid that that moment would have happened? I’m sorry,” she said, wiping her eyes. “I just can’t believe my life sometimes, that you’re just sitting here serenading me.”
Kelly also told Garth about what a fan she is of his wife, Trisha Yearwood. “She is the greatest vocalist,” she said. “You know I’m a nerd for her. Her voice is like the sound of crystal.”
Garth praised Kelly in turn. He said, “Well, the crazy thing is: Awards are as good as people’s names are on them. Compliments are as good as people who give them.”
“You’re a freak of nature,” he said about Kelly’s voice. “Everybody in the business knows you have no ceiling. For you to say that about her, she would sit here and say the exact same thing about you.”
The Kelly Clarkson Show was recently renewed for a second season. She said in a video on Twitter, “Thank you so much to all the fans for the support, all the actors and artists that have been coming on the show, all the human interest people that have been coming on — especially those stories. I think that’s what we’re all desperately needing.”
“The show would be nothing without all the guests and the audience there and the vibe and everything, so we really appreciate it,” she said. “We’re workin’ hard for y’all, and we’re glad you’re diggin’ it. So here we go, season 2! Yes!”
