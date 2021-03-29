Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were in their Los Angeles house when it was reportedly burglarized by home invaders who broke through a window.

According to a report published by TMZ on Sunday, March 28, law enforcement sources said the intruders left the house after realizing the Canadian singer, 22, and his girlfriend, 24, were home during the incident. While the police were called, according to TMZ, the suspects stole the keys to Shawn’s Mercedes G-Wagon and fled in the vehicle. No arrests have been made thus far, per the publication, but the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating.

The couple — who has been together since July 2019 — have been quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and splitting time between L.A. and Miami.