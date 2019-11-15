Time 100 Next Red Carpet: Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer & More!

Some of the brightest rising stars in Hollywood turned out on Thursday, November 14 in New York City for the very first Time 100 Next gala. The celebration was in honor of the newest version of the iconic Time 100 list, which selected the upcoming movers and shakers who are staged to impact the country and the world in the next few years in major ways.
Time explained their list, saying it “spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.” While most of the people on the list were on the younger side, there wasn’t an age limit — the youngest person is 14, and the oldest 44.
On Thursday, some of the list’s honorees — including Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and Ezra Miller — gathered in the Big Apple to celebrate the honor. See all the best photos from the red carpet!
Camila, 22, worked a black blazer dress with huge, puffy pink sleeves. She paired the dress with knee-high boots and fishnets. Her long hair was pulled into a fun braid.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Robert Irwin
also walked the carpet with his mom, Terri
. The 15-year-old was honored on the list alongside sister Bindi
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Keke, 26, looked amazing in a black and white mini dress with a long train. In addition to cohosting an hour of Good Morning America
, the actress also starred in Hustlers
earlier this year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ezra, 27, looked dramatic in a fur coat and a necklace of skull heads. He finished the look with a ton of eyeliner.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman
looked beautiful in a one shoulder black midi dress with a silver snake across the top. Her hair was pulled into a braided top knot.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Awkwafina wore a beautiful pastel dress in shades of pink, gray and yellow. The 30-year-old rose to fame in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 and has gotten considerable Oscar buzz for her performance in The Farewell this year. She also has a Comedy Central series set to premiere in January.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
