Time 100 Next Red Carpet: Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer & More!

Some of the brightest rising stars in Hollywood turned out on Thursday, November 14 in New York City for the very first Time 100 Next gala. The celebration was in honor of the newest version of the iconic Time 100 list, which selected the upcoming movers and shakers who are staged to impact the country and the world in the next few years in major ways.

Time explained their list, saying it “spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.” While most of the people on the list were on the younger side, there wasn’t an age limit — the youngest person is 14, and the oldest 44.

On Thursday, some of the list’s honorees — including Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and Ezra Miller — gathered in the Big Apple to celebrate the honor. See all the best photos from the red carpet!