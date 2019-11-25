AMAs Red Carpet 2019: Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Selena Gomez & More

The 2019 American Music Awards took Los Angeles by storm on Sunday, November 24, as some of the biggest names in the industry were honored. At the AMAs, Taylor Swift performed a super-sized medley of her hits as she took home the Artist of the Decade honor. The 29-year-old also won five other awards. Carrie Underwood took home two trophies, for best female country artist and country album of the year. Meanwhile, Ciara rocked a series of glamorous outfits as she hosted the event.
Kesha performed both her new song “Raising Hell” and her classic hit “Tik Tok” during the ceremony. Selena Gomez gave her first live performance in two year, performing her two new singles. Shania Twain stole the show with her career-spanning medley that included “Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”
Christina Aguilera, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Halsey made very bold fashion statements on the carpet.
Heidi Klum looked adorable with husband Tom Kaulitz. Couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took home a trophy for their song, “Señorita.” Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa made their red carpet debut as a couple. Pregnant Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump.
Taylor rocked this sparkling green gown. It featured a high slit on one side, showing off her thigh-high black boots.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Carrie, 36, looked like a goddess in a dramatic purple sequin gown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Heidi, 46, wore a super sweet navy, fringed baby doll dress. She leaned into the 1960s aesthetic with a retro-feeling, half-up, half-down hairstyle. Tom, 30, looked sharp in all black.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tyra Banks
wore this sleek khaki suit with a black bra underneath. She finished the look with a bold hat and fingerless gloves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Selena, 27, looked cute in a neon mini dress with a big ruffle.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Christina, 38, rocked this stunning white dress with dramatic shoulders and a glamorous hood.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Shania, 54, wore this sequin skirt with a black tulle train.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lizzo, 31, stunned in an adorable, sorbet colored ruffled mini dress. Her tiny little purse became a viral sensation. She performed her new single, “Jerome,” during the show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Singer Dua, 24, wore a pink and red gown with a dramatic slit. Anwar, 20, paired a graphic tee shirt with a blazer and jeans.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Shawn, 21, and Camila, 22, cozied up after winning their award. She wore a layered nude dress, while he opted for a colorful suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ciara, 34, looked very cool in this royal blue suit with an oversized blazer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kesha, 32, and rapper Big Freedia, who joins her on her new song, rocked bold prints on the carpet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Halsey, 25, rocked this flowing, floral gown. She wore vibrant, eye-catching makeup.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lil Nas X, 20, wore this super bold neon green, zebra ensemble. He took home the prize for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-hop along with Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jenna, 38, cradled her baby bump through her pink and red gown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Carole King, who presented Taylor with her Artist of the Decade honor, wore a sparkling black blazer with a matching blouse.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Cobie Smulders
looked glamorous in a gold sequin minidress with a matching blazer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
