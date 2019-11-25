AMAs Red Carpet 2019: Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Selena Gomez & More

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2019 American Music Awards took Los Angeles by storm on Sunday, November 24, as some of the biggest names in the industry were honored. At the AMAs, Taylor Swift performed a super-sized medley of her hits as she took home the Artist of the Decade honor. The 29-year-old also won five other awards. Carrie Underwood took home two trophies, for best female country artist and country album of the year. Meanwhile, Ciara rocked a series of glamorous outfits as she hosted the event.

Kesha performed both her new song “Raising Hell” and her classic hit “Tik Tok” during the ceremony. Selena Gomez gave her first live performance in two year, performing her two new singles. Shania Twain stole the show with her career-spanning medley that included “Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”

Christina Aguilera, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Halsey made very bold fashion statements on the carpet.

Heidi Klum looked adorable with husband Tom Kaulitz. Couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took home a trophy for their song, “Señorita.” Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa made their red carpet debut as a couple. Pregnant Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump.