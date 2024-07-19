Taylor Swift missed an entire section of her performance and the reason why is adorable

If you’ve been to an Eras Tour show or you’ve watched social media livestreams, then you are aware of how Taylor Swift’s concerts are set up.

Each one of her albums, with the exception of her debut album, has its own section. During the “Red” era, while Swift sings her hit song “22” one lucky fan is brought to the top of the stage where Swift gives them the signed hat she is wearing.

The interaction usually lasts only a few seconds with Swift greeting the fan, giving them a hug, then the hat before she returns to the performance and joins the rest of her dancers in a kick line.

the 22 hat moment???????????? this little one was dancing SO MUCH as tay walked to her!!! Tay missed the whole kickline to dance with her???? #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/vvNnRc9L8P — ellie ????????ERAS GELSENKIRCHEN (@ellie_elizabet) July 18, 2024

However, yesterday, during her second show in Germany, Swift didn’t make the kick line. The reason why? Because she was having too much fun dancing with the lucky Swiftie who she had just given the “22” hat to.

“This might be the cutest one yet,” someone said of the interaction. “This is what it’s all about.”

“The amount of times I cry watching these little girls dreams come true, is…. well… a lot lol SO amazing,” another commenter added.

“JOY. This is what joy looks like.”

More angles of the moment were shared as well. Including this one on TikTok:

“This is the best view of the 22 hat I’ve ever seen,” a fan wrote. “We made the right person famous.”

This angle shows the little one returning to her seat after receiving the hat as other fans in the stands cheered her on.

“That’s so sweet,” a comment read. “I love how the crowd’s cheering for her!”

