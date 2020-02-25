Carrie Underwood Too Hard On Herself About Losing Weight Post-Baby

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the pressure she put on herself to get in shape after she gave birth to son Jacob in January 2019. A few months later, the American Idol winner embarked on her Cry Pretty tour, so she didn’t have a lot of time to work on her fitness. She pushed herself hard to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

Carrie, 36, is releasing her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, on March 3. She said during a Q&A that she actually wrote a lot of it in the middle of the night.