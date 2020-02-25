Carrie Underwood Too Hard On Herself About Losing Weight Post-Baby

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the pressure she put on herself to get in shape after she gave birth to son Jacob in January 2019. A few months later, the American Idol winner embarked on her Cry Pretty tour, so she didn’t have a lot of time to work on her fitness. She pushed herself hard to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.
Carrie, 36, is releasing her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, on March 3. She said during a Q&A that she actually wrote a lot of it in the middle of the night.
“At the time I was writing a lot of the book I was pregnant,” she explained, “and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that’s when I wrote the majority of the book —the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6.”
But she admitted that her tendency to push herself as much as possible sometimes got her in trouble. She said that, for example, she’s always pushing herself to make her songs harder to sing, “which I love and I hate about myself.” She explained, “Whenever I’m going on the road, I’m like, why don’t I write easier songs for myself? But that’s just me, and I like challenge.”
Writing the book was another big challenge. “I really had no idea what I was getting into when we started writing the book,” she admitted. “I was just like, all right, we have the CALIA [fitness apparel] thing going on, and obviously this is a part of my life that people would ask me about, and it seemed like a good idea. So it was kinda like, let’s give it a try and see if I have anything to say.”
Her kids added another level. She brought Jacob, who was then three months old, on tour with her, along with her son Isaiah
, 5, and husband Mike Fisher
. Jacob kept her up at night.
“My trainer was like, ‘You know, you can really just come in here and take a nap and nobody would know,’” she said. “I never did it. But it’s a good idea!”
Working out after having a baby also brought intense pressure. She previously said, “After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me.
It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?’”
“But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset — I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself.’ It’s amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We’re probably all our toughest critics,” the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer added.
