Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Thinks She’s 70!

Carrie Underwood’s four-year-old son Isaiah apparently doesn’t have a clear picture of his mom. The country superstar shared a photo of a school report he did about her and revealed that he thinks she’s 70 years old! He also thinks her job is doing the laundry.

Carrie, 36, posted a photo of the worksheet that Isaiah filled out with the help of a teacher. She wrote in the caption, “Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

The report read, “I think my mom is 70 years old.” Another line said, “My mom’s job is [to] wash the laundry.” Isaiah also said, “My mom is really good at folding laundry.”

Carrie’s oldest son also wrote that her favorite food is “salad” and that she would like to “ride horses” in her free time. He said they l “watch TV” together and that the thing she says to him the most is “I love you.”