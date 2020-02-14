Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Thinks She’s 70!

Carrie Underwood’s four-year-old son Isaiah apparently doesn’t have a clear picture of his mom. The country superstar shared a photo of a school report he did about her and revealed that he thinks she’s 70 years old! He also thinks her job is doing the laundry.
Carrie, 36, posted a photo of the worksheet that Isaiah filled out with the help of a teacher. She wrote in the caption, “Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” alongside a crying with laughter emoji.
The report read, “I think my mom is 70 years old.” Another line said, “My mom’s job is [to] wash the laundry.” Isaiah also said, “My mom is really good at folding laundry.”
Carrie’s oldest son also wrote that her favorite food is “salad” and that she would like to “ride horses” in her free time. He said they l “watch TV” together and that the thing she says to him the most is “I love you.”
1 of 7
Miranda Lambert
commented, “Bahahaha.” One fan wrote to Carrie, “You've done a great job. He doesn't see you as a singer...he sees you as his Mom.”
2 of 7
Another added, “I love how he doesn’t know that you’re a star. You fold laundry! Like the rest of us. That’s sweet.”
3 of 7
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
4 of 7
When Jacob turned 1
on January 21, the “Before He Cheats” singer wrote an emotional Instagram post. She began, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
5 of 7
“I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day,” Carrie continued.
Photo credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
6 of 7
“You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!” the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer concluded.
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Miranda Lambert
commented, “Bahahaha.” One fan wrote to Carrie, “You've done a great job. He doesn't see you as a singer...he sees you as his Mom.”
Another added, “I love how he doesn’t know that you’re a star. You fold laundry! Like the rest of us. That’s sweet.”
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
When Jacob turned 1
on January 21, the “Before He Cheats” singer wrote an emotional Instagram post. She began, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
“I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day,” Carrie continued.
Photo credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
“You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!” the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer concluded.
Photo credit: INSTARImages