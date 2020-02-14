Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Mike Fisher, Isaiah Michael Fisher and Carrie Underwood

Oops

Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Thinks She’s 70!

His school report was very revealing.

By ,

Mike Fisher, Isaiah Michael Fisher and Carrie Underwood

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

View gallery 7

Carrie Underwood’s four-year-old son Isaiah apparently doesn’t have a clear picture of his mom. The country superstar shared a photo of a school report he did about her and revealed that he thinks she’s 70 years old! He also thinks her job is doing the laundry.

Carrie, 36, posted a photo of the worksheet that Isaiah filled out with the help of a teacher. She wrote in the caption, “Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

The report read, “I think my mom is 70 years old.” Another line said, “My mom’s job is [to] wash the laundry.” Isaiah also said, “My mom is really good at folding laundry.”

Carrie’s oldest son also wrote that her favorite food is “salad” and that she would like to “ride horses” in her free time. He said they l “watch TV” together and that the thing she says to him the most is “I love you.”

Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Thinks She’s 70!
1 of 7
Close gallery
Miranda Lambert commented, “Bahahaha.” One fan wrote to Carrie, “You've done a great job. He doesn't see you as a singer...he sees you as his Mom.”
Another added, “I love how he doesn’t know that you’re a star. You fold laundry! Like the rest of us. That’s sweet.”
Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January 2019. Before his birth, the “Cry Pretty” singer said she was worried Isaiah would be shocked by what being a big brother was actually like, since he wasn’t used to sharing the attention of his parents.

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When Jacob turned 1 on January 21, the “Before He Cheats” singer wrote an emotional Instagram post. She began, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day,” Carrie continued.

Photo credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

“You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!” the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer concluded.
Carrie suffered three miscarriages in two years before finally getting pregnant with Jacob. She said that she and Mike, 39, are considering whether to try for a third.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE