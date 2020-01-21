Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher celebrated a very special milestone on Tuesday, January 21. Their younger son Jacob turned one and the 36-year-old singer shared an emotional Instagram post about the big day.
She posted photos of Jacob smashing up bright green cake with his hands. She began her comment, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”
The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer continued, “I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day.”
Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Miracle Baby’ Jacob’s First Birthday
“It’s such a difficult road to get where we are now,” the American Idol winner said before embarking on her Cry Pretty tour. “And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what’s next. But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately.”
When Jacob was born last year, she wrote on Instagram, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”
“He’ll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy,” she said, “[But] no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share mommy.”
