Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Miracle Baby’ Jacob’s First Birthday

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher celebrated a very special milestone on Tuesday, January 21. Their younger son Jacob turned one and the 36-year-old singer shared an emotional Instagram post about the big day.

She posted photos of Jacob smashing up bright green cake with his hands. She began her comment, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer continued, “I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day.”