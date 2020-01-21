Star Magazine logo

Carrie Underwood

Happy Day

Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Miracle Baby’ Jacob’s First Birthday

The singer suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to have a second child.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher celebrated a very special milestone on Tuesday, January 21. Their younger son Jacob turned one and the 36-year-old singer shared an emotional Instagram post about the big day.

She posted photos of Jacob smashing up bright green cake with his hands. She began her comment, “Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!”

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer continued, “I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day.”

Carrie wrote, “You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!”
Before getting pregnant with Jacob in 2018, Carrie suffered three miscarriages in less than two years. "2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out."
In 2019, she admitted that she and Mike, 39, weren’t sure if they were going to try for a third baby.
“It’s such a difficult road to get where we are now,” the American Idol winner said before embarking on her Cry Pretty tour. “And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what’s next. But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately.”
When Jacob was born last year, she wrote on Instagram, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Carrie and Mike, who’ve been married since 2010, also have son Isaiah, 4. While pregnant, she joked that she wasn’t sure Isaiah was ready to be a big brother.
“He’ll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy,” she said, “[But] no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share mommy.”

