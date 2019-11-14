Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire

Fashion

CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Carrie, Reba, Dolly, Miranda & More!

See all the best looks from the biggest night in country music.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

The 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, brought some of the biggest stars in country music to Nashville to celebrate an incredible year. The CMA Awards ceremony was hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Carrie, 36, has hosted every year since 2008, but this year Brad Paisley, who usually joins her, was replaced by the two country legends.

The trio kicked off the proceedings with a super-sized tribute to women in country music. The medley of some of the genre’s most iconic songs featured Maren Morris, Brandi Carlisle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles and more.

The show also had performances from Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Keith Urban, Pink, and Blake Shelton. Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin while Lil Nas X took home his first ever CMA award.

Other celebrities in attendance included Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Crow, Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. See all the best looks from the night!

CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Carrie, Reba, Dolly, Miranda & More!
Carrie, 36, looked gorgeous in this sheer, embellished dress with a long, blue cape. Her blonde hair fell in perfect waves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Dolly, 73, wore this gorgeous sparkling gold, long-sleeve gown on the red carpet. As Star readers know, Dolly recently admitted she’s covered in secret tattoos.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Reba, 64, wore this sequined black gown with fur cuffs. She was all smiles despite her recent breakup with Skeeter Lasuzzo. During the show, she brought down the house with a performance of “Fancy” that featured three outfit changes.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Newlyweds Miranda and Brendan were cozy together on the carpet. The 36-year-old singer wore a bright pink dress with a high slit while he opted for a classic tux.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Reese, 43, wore this one-shoulder sequined mini dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Gigi, 24, looked sleek in this skin-tight white turtleneck dress.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicole and Keith, both 53, packed the PDA on the red carpet. She wore a stunning red sparkling mini dress that featured fringe and floral applique. Keith kept things simple in black.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Sheryl, 57, was stunning in this embellished column dress with a low neckline.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pink, 40, leaned into the country theme in this orange ruffled dress, which she paired with a black hat.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kacey, 32, wore this fringed yellow dress. During the show, she performed “Rainbow Connection” with Willie Nelson.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Martina, 53, brought the rainbow with her multi-colored tulle skirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Halsey, 25, looked incredible in this dramatic off-the-shoulder black dress that was covered in pink roses.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Maren, 29, also went for drama in this full baby blue skirt and crop top.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland made a huge statement about sexism in country music with a pink cape that read, “Play our f**kin records. Please & thank you.” For years, women in the industry have complained about the limited amount of radio play they get compared to men.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lil Nas X, who has the biggest song in the country with “Old Town Road,” rocked this all-black cowboy look. The 20-year-old recently announced that he's going to take a break from music.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Brandi, 38, was absolutely dapper in this green suit with leopard print cuffs and pockets.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The men and women of Little Big Town — Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet — looked glamorous and cool as they posed for photos together.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bachelorette Hannah, 25, went for the full princess look in this huge white ball gown.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kristin Chenoweth brought the drama in this ruffled pink gown that was covered in sparkles.
Who wore your favorite outfit to the 2019 CMA Awards? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

