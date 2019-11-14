CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Carrie, Reba, Dolly, Miranda & More!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, brought some of the biggest stars in country music to Nashville to celebrate an incredible year. The CMA Awards ceremony was hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Carrie, 36, has hosted every year since 2008, but this year Brad Paisley, who usually joins her, was replaced by the two country legends.

The trio kicked off the proceedings with a super-sized tribute to women in country music. The medley of some of the genre’s most iconic songs featured Maren Morris, Brandi Carlisle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles and more.

The show also had performances from Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Keith Urban, Pink, and Blake Shelton. Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin while Lil Nas X took home his first ever CMA award.

Other celebrities in attendance included Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Crow, Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. See all the best looks from the night!