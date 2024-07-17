Country music star Maren Morris reacts after scandalous wardrobe malfunction on stage

Yesterday, video of country star, turned pop queen, Maren Morris on stage went viral after the jean skirt she was wearing showed a little more than it was supposed to.

While performing a show in New Jersey, the singer wore a long jean skirt on stage that featured a very high slit. However, while walking around the stage during her set, the slit of the skirt revealed more than just Morris’s leg.

Now, Morris is responding.

TikTok

In a video posted to TikTok, Morris joked with her fans writing, “Hey guyz, did anything weird happen today?”

“I think I’ll frame the skirt,” she wrote.

Fans applauded Morris’s unbothered response. “The queen is UNBOTHERED.”

“Only appropriate response,” a commenter wrote. To which the singer responded, saying, “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore.”

Something many other moms agreed with.

“Facts, girl,” a fellow mom wrote. “Right? I compare everything to [giving birth]!”

Morris shares a 4-year-old son Hayes with her ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

In the end, the songwriter encouraged fans to stream her new album, Intermission, which fully drops on August 2.

