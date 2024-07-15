Miranda Lambert called ‘entitled’ after she scolds fans at her concert

Miranda Lambert often lets the public know her true feelings, but some people are upset with her after she stopped her latest concert to call out those in the audience.

While performing at the Under the Big Sky festival in Montana on July 13, the country music superstar was on stage when she noticed a group of concertgoers not giving her their full attention.

“I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” she told them as the video showed her pointing at herself. “So if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else…are we clear?”

And while people usually applaud the singer’s candor, this time, people thought Lambert’s behavior came off as entitled.

“If I spend my own money to go to a show I’ll take a nap if I feel like it…what does it matter to her,” a commenter wrote.

“We left before she performed … used to love her, didn’t feel like getting yelled at haha,” another added.

“I paid for my ticket if I wanna talk to someone I will. She’s… entitled.”

This comes after the country singer issued a public service announcement for her fans who attend her concerts.

On June 30, a video showed Lambert singing “Tin Man” at one of her shows when she noticed concertgoers fighting in the crowd. “Are y’all fighting? During this song,” she asked them. “I will come down there.”

“We aren’t doing that today,” she told them as security handled the situation. Lambert asked if anyone was bleeding, before saying, “it’s not worth it.”

“It’s always the girls,” Lambert said, similarly to the July 13th video. “Why?”

Lambert later addressed the fighting at her show in another video shared on Instagram. “If you want to fight at my shows, I’m all about it,” Lambert said before admitting there are five songs where fighting is allowed.

“Fastest Girl in Town, Kerosene, Little Red Wagon, Wranglers, and Gun Powder & Lead. Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man,’” she warned. “That’s not the time.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Miranda Lambert called ‘entitled’ after she scolds fans at her concert