Dolly Parton Admits She’s Covered In Secret Tattoos

After years of rumors, Dolly Parton has finally admitted that she’s covered in tiny tattoos of butterflies and flowers.
Dolly, 73, spilled the beans in a new interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts for an upcoming ABC special. “I got them to cover scars or things,” the country music legend explained.
“If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look,” the “Jolene” singer said. “So I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.’” Dolly’s love of butterflies is well-documented: They are featured all over her amusement park, Dollywood.
The first person to publicly spill the beans about Dolly’s ink was Roseanne Barr way back in 2011. She was being interviewed by Craig Ferguson on his late night show.
“Do you know who’s totally tattooed? I shouldn’t even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed,” she said.
“She showed me,” Roseanne, 67, claimed. “She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body — no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything.”
A year later, the rumors resurfaced when Dolly wore a low-cut shirt at the premiere of her film Joyful Noise. In some photos, it looked like she had a tattoo in between her breasts.
She went on Anderson Cooper
’s talk show and denied she was tattooed there. “Was that not the ugliest picture you’ve ever seen?” she asked. “That looks like something obscene.” She then pulled down her top to prove it.
When Anderson, 52, asked if she had any tattoos at all, she said “I might. But I’m not going to show ’em ’til they catch me at it.”
For years, rumors persisted that she now wore long-sleeved dresses so she could cover up the artwork.
Dolly talked about her role in country music as a mentor. “[I’m] Aunt Dolly, I'm like that mother figure,” the “Here You Come Again” singer told ABC. “I'm the one that's older now to kind of look down on the kids and say, ‘OK, come on, you can do it and you're doing great. I'm proud of you.’”
