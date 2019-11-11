Dolly Parton Admits She’s Covered In Secret Tattoos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After years of rumors, Dolly Parton has finally admitted that she’s covered in tiny tattoos of butterflies and flowers.

Dolly, 73, spilled the beans in a new interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts for an upcoming ABC special. “I got them to cover scars or things,” the country music legend explained.

“If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look,” the “Jolene” singer said. “So I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.’” Dolly’s love of butterflies is well-documented: They are featured all over her amusement park, Dollywood.

The first person to publicly spill the beans about Dolly’s ink was Roseanne Barr way back in 2011. She was being interviewed by Craig Ferguson on his late night show.

“Do you know who’s totally tattooed? I shouldn’t even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed,” she said.