Dolly Parton Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Harassment

Dolly Parton opened up about the continuous sexual harassment she’d faced in the music industry throughout her multi-decade career.
Dolly, 73, talked about the sexist barriers she faced in a new interview with Elle. “I’ve certainly been harassed in my life. I’ve certainly had to put up with a lot of BS,” she said, while also admitted that she’s been “more fortunate than most women have.”
“I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it,” the “Jolene” singer continued. She attributed some of her luck to the culture of Nashville.
Dolly said, “I was lucky that I was in a good country town, where the men in the business have wives, and sisters, and cousins, and children. It’s not like out there in the big world, like in California, where they chew you up and spit you out, or in New York, where they don’t have time, or in other big cities.”
1 of 7
She also reflected on the film 9 to 5, which she starred in with Jane Fonda
and Lily Tomlin
back in 1980. In the satirical movie, the trio take revenge on their abusive boss who sexually harassed them.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“I think that brought so much stuff to the forefront that people had not been willing to look at, even though they knew it was happening,” The “Here You Come Again” singer said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“At that time, we really hoped that it would make a bigger difference than it actually did. Although I do feel like it did open a lot of doors and a lot of eyes to a lot of problems that we’d been having since time began,” Dolly said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“We still have a lot of the same problems,” she said. “I think that we just have to keep working at it. I think the new #MeToo movement and all that stuff has thrown more light onto it.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Dolly explained, “I think women are in a better place now than they’ve ever been before.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“I’ve been fortunate in my life that my being a girl kind of helped me along the way, and being from a strong family of men, and women, and not being afraid to stand on my own or to say, ‘Go to hell,’ if that’s where you needed to go,” she reflected.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
In November, Netflix will debut a series
called Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
. Each episode will expand one of her songs into a mini movie. She produced, narrates and appears in the episodes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also reflected on the film 9 to 5, which she starred in with Jane Fonda
and Lily Tomlin
back in 1980. In the satirical movie, the trio take revenge on their abusive boss who sexually harassed them.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I think that brought so much stuff to the forefront that people had not been willing to look at, even though they knew it was happening,” The “Here You Come Again” singer said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“At that time, we really hoped that it would make a bigger difference than it actually did. Although I do feel like it did open a lot of doors and a lot of eyes to a lot of problems that we’d been having since time began,” Dolly said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“We still have a lot of the same problems,” she said. “I think that we just have to keep working at it. I think the new #MeToo movement and all that stuff has thrown more light onto it.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dolly explained, “I think women are in a better place now than they’ve ever been before.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I’ve been fortunate in my life that my being a girl kind of helped me along the way, and being from a strong family of men, and women, and not being afraid to stand on my own or to say, ‘Go to hell,’ if that’s where you needed to go,” she reflected.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In November, Netflix will debut a series
called Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
. Each episode will expand one of her songs into a mini movie. She produced, narrates and appears in the episodes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages