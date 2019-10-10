Dolly Parton Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Harassment

Dolly Parton opened up about the continuous sexual harassment she’d faced in the music industry throughout her multi-decade career.

Dolly, 73, talked about the sexist barriers she faced in a new interview with Elle. “I’ve certainly been harassed in my life. I’ve certainly had to put up with a lot of BS,” she said, while also admitted that she’s been “more fortunate than most women have.”

“I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it,” the “Jolene” singer continued. She attributed some of her luck to the culture of Nashville.

Dolly said, “I was lucky that I was in a good country town, where the men in the business have wives, and sisters, and cousins, and children. It’s not like out there in the big world, like in California, where they chew you up and spit you out, or in New York, where they don’t have time, or in other big cities.”