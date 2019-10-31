‘Today’ Show & ‘GMA’ Halloween Costumes 2019: See The Retro Looks!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Today show continued their annual Halloween tradition with some incredible costumes on October 31. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Al Roker, Craig Mevlin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander dressed up as some of their favorite pop culture dance moments for the celebration. They hit the plaza in Rockefeller Plaza in the rain to show off their super elaborate costumes for the big day.

The Halloween celebration marked a brief return from maternity leave for Jenna, 37, who left after giving birth to son Hal in August. Her official return date isn’t officially known yet.

Meanwhile, the Good Morning America crew stayed inside and dry as they modeled their very impressive 1970s themed-costumes. Hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Sam Champion, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, Sara Haines and Amy Robach used a lot of sequins to create their iconic throwback looks as the GMA studios were transformed into a club for the seasonal celebration.

See all the incredible costumes from the Today show and Good Morning America Halloween shows.