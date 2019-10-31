‘Today’ Show & ‘GMA’ Halloween Costumes 2019: See The Retro Looks!

The Today show continued their annual Halloween tradition with some incredible costumes on October 31. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Al Roker, Craig Mevlin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander dressed up as some of their favorite pop culture dance moments for the celebration. They hit the plaza in Rockefeller Plaza in the rain to show off their super elaborate costumes for the big day.
The Halloween celebration marked a brief return from maternity leave for Jenna, 37, who left after giving birth to son Hal in August. Her official return date isn’t officially known yet.
Meanwhile, the Good Morning America crew stayed inside and dry as they modeled their very impressive 1970s themed-costumes. Hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Sam Champion, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, Sara Haines and Amy Robach used a lot of sequins to create their iconic throwback looks as the GMA studios were transformed into a club for the seasonal celebration.
See all the incredible costumes from the Today show and Good Morning America Halloween shows.
Al, 65, dressed as Carlton Banks from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
. Craig, 40, dressed as Will Smith
’s eponymous character.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
They busted a move and did the “Carlton” dance together.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Carson, 46, and Savannah, 47, were also a matching pair, dressed as Sandy and Danny from the ending of Grease
. The Voice
host donned the classic Rydell sweater while Savannah rocked the skintight pants and red high heels.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Hoda also dressed as a classic John Travolta
character, wearing the iconic white suit from Saturday Night Fever
. She showed off her disco moves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jenna came out in a bathrobe, which she took off to reveal that she was Baby from the end of Dirty Dancing. Willie, 44, was Patrick Swayze’s Johnny.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But rather than risk the classic lift themselves, Willie raised a stunt dummy into the air.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sheinelle, 41, was a spot on Janet Jackson
from the “Rhythm Nation” music video.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dylan, 38, was Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Seinfeld character Elaine and busted out her classic dance move.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Peter, 43, rocked Kevin Bacon’s iconic Footloose tuxedo. His blonde wig quickly got drenched in the rain.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Over at GMA, Robin, 58, was Donna Summer in a dazzling kimono sweater.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
Lara, 50, wore head-to-toe red sequins for her Liza Minelli costume. She perched in a giant cocktail glass.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
Ginger, 38, rolled in on skates in her Olivia Newton-John in Xanadu outfit.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
Sara, 42, and Amy, 46, were Sonny and Cher. Star readers know that Halsey and Evan Peters also dressed up as the iconic couple for Halloween this year.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
Sam, 58, was one member of The Village People and used cardboard cutouts to fill in the rest.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
Michael, 47, teamed up with Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez to strut their stuff as the Bee Gees. They rocked the sparkling platform shoes and matching jumpsuits.
Photo credit: ABC/Paula Lobo
