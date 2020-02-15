Hoda Kotb Regrets Talking About Her ‘Landing Strip’ On ‘Today’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hoda Kotb opened up about one of her biggest regrets from her Today show tenure while on Watch What Happens Lives on Wednesday, February 12. The 55-year-old once confessed on air that she grooms her hair “down there” into a “landing strip,” and she wishes she could take it back! She blamed her former cohost, Kathie Lee Gifford, for getting her to spill the beans.

Hoda was on the show with her fourth hour cohost, Jenna Bush Hager. A fan called in and asked if there was something she had shared on the show that she wished she could take back.

“If I could take back the landing strip, I would take that back,” she answered. Jenna, 38, was shocked that Hoda had ever said that on TV. “When did you reveal the landing strip?”