Hoda Kotb Regrets Talking About Her ‘Landing Strip’ On ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb opened up about one of her biggest regrets from her Today show tenure while on Watch What Happens Lives on Wednesday, February 12. The 55-year-old once confessed on air that she grooms her hair “down there” into a “landing strip,” and she wishes she could take it back! She blamed her former cohost, Kathie Lee Gifford, for getting her to spill the beans.
Hoda was on the show with her fourth hour cohost, Jenna Bush Hager. A fan called in and asked if there was something she had shared on the show that she wished she could take back.
“If I could take back the landing strip, I would take that back,” she answered. Jenna, 38, was shocked that Hoda had ever said that on TV. “When did you reveal the landing strip?”
The conversation dates back to 2013. “We were talking about grooming, and you know how Kathie Lee is
,” Hoda said. “She's like, ‘Well, what do you have?’ And I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She goes, ‘What do you have?’ And I felt pressured. So I blurted it out.”
“Ever since then, I've felt sick about it,” the mom
revealed. “When you said it, I just cringed.”
Andy Cohen
asked if Kathie Lee, 66, revealed what she does. “Full everything?” he guessed. Hoda confirmed, but added that she “grooms.”
The original segment started with the pair talking about pubic hair grooming habits in general. Kathie Lee was immediately disgusted with the idea of a “landing strip.” She said, “It's just wrong. Is a guy supposed to make like sounds?”
She made plane noises and mimed an aircraft landing. When Hoda admitted that’s what she had, Kathie Lee was stunned.
“Seen any 747s recently?” she quipped. “Hoda just told the whole world she has a landing strip. These things live on in infamy.”
