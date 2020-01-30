Meghan McCain Admits She Got Into A Fight With Abby Huntsman Before She Quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain admitted that she got into a fight with her longtime friend Abby Huntsman in the weeks before Abby decided to leave The View. Andy Cohen grilled the 35-year-old over the drama on the daytime talk show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, January 29. Meghan also denied rumors that her cohosts don’t speak to her when the cameras aren’t rolling.
First, Meghan addressed rumors that Abby had stopped speaking to her after a dramatic fight in December. “Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends,” she said.
Meghan continued, “We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.” Abby’s dad, Jon Huntsman, is running for Utah governor. He previously held that position from 2005 to 2009. Abby’s last show was January 17.
Meghan admitted, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. And all friendships have ups and downs.”
“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” Meghan continued, saying that the person who leaked it was “cruel.”
“This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me because I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely,” Meghan said about Abby leaving. “But it’s been really emotionally taxing to have like our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”
A fan also called in and asked if Whoopi Goldberg
, Joy Behar
and Sunny Hostin
speak to Meghan when the cameras aren’t rolling. “Good lord, yes,” Meghan said. She continued, “Anyone who comes to the show, I mean Joy and I are oftentimes off in the corner talking about like things we hit and things we missed during the break. So I think you can’t work on a show
where the hosts don’t speak.”
The former Fox News host said, “Again, I think I was called like the ‘lone wolf’ — like, obviously I’m the lone wolf, I’m the only conservative on the show. We’re going to disagree on things.”
Meghan did admit that she “sure as hell” hopes that they’ll add a second conservative voice to the table now that Abby left. “Because it’s rough out there
,” she explained.
Photo credit: MEGA
Meghan maintained that she’s not planning to leave the show, despite her frequent fights with her cohosts, including a recent blowup with Whoopi
, 64. She even said that if Whoopi left, she would quit.
She explained, “Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down. But if she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”
Photo credit: MEGA
