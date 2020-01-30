Meghan McCain Admits She Got Into A Fight With Abby Huntsman Before She Quit ‘The View’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan McCain admitted that she got into a fight with her longtime friend Abby Huntsman in the weeks before Abby decided to leave The View. Andy Cohen grilled the 35-year-old over the drama on the daytime talk show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, January 29. Meghan also denied rumors that her cohosts don’t speak to her when the cameras aren’t rolling.

First, Meghan addressed rumors that Abby had stopped speaking to her after a dramatic fight in December. “Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends,” she said.

Meghan continued, “We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.” Abby’s dad, Jon Huntsman, is running for Utah governor. He previously held that position from 2005 to 2009. Abby’s last show was January 17.