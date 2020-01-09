Meghan McCain’s ‘The View’ Cohosts Reportedly Not Speaking To Her

Meghan McCain has had some intense on-air arguments with her The View cohosts in recent months, but the 35-year-old has always maintained that they get along just fine behind the scenes. According to a new report, that’s no longer true and none of the women are currently speaking to Meghan.
A source told Page Six that until recently the only The View host who did regularly speak to Meghan was Abby Huntsman, who’s the other conservative voice on the show. That means Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were all giving Meghan the cold shoulder.
The insider said about Meghan and Abby, 33, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”
Another source told the website, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.” Other insiders criticized Meghan was “rude and dismissive” to guests and to the other cohosts, calling her “very self-important.”
As Star
readers know, Meghan and the other women have had some major disagreements in the past few months During a December 2019 episode, Whoopi, 64, yelled at her, “Girl, please stop talking!”
The moment went viral, with many viewers praising the Sister Act
star for telling Meghan to stop her constant interruptions.
The Oscar winner also lectured Meghan about respect
in October. “Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing,” she said.
When Meghan asked that “that thing” referred to, Whoopi continued, “It means you’re talking over each other.”
After their December blow up, Whoopi tried to assure the audience
that there were no hard feelings. “Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is,” she said. “That is part of what we do, and it’s not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk — this is happening in real time.”
She said, “Wherever you sit in all this, don’t assume that we’re here with little butcher knives under the table. It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes it just goes off the rails.”
A rep for the show told Page Six, “We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”
A rep for the show told Page Six, “We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”