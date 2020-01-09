Meghan McCain’s ‘The View’ Cohosts Reportedly Not Speaking To Her

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan McCain has had some intense on-air arguments with her The View cohosts in recent months, but the 35-year-old has always maintained that they get along just fine behind the scenes. According to a new report, that’s no longer true and none of the women are currently speaking to Meghan.

A source told Page Six that until recently the only The View host who did regularly speak to Meghan was Abby Huntsman, who’s the other conservative voice on the show. That means Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were all giving Meghan the cold shoulder.

The insider said about Meghan and Abby, 33, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”

Another source told the website, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.” Other insiders criticized Meghan was “rude and dismissive” to guests and to the other cohosts, calling her “very self-important.”