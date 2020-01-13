Abby Huntsman Leaving ‘The View’ Amid Cohost Feud: Meghan McCain Reacts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abby Huntsman is leaving The View. The host, who’s been with the show since 2018, announced on Monday, January 13, that she’ll be exiting the long-running talk show to go work for her dad, Jon Huntsman, as he tries to become the next governor of Utah.

The 33-year-old explained on the air, “This is always such a hard thing to do. And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with. But today I’m saying goodbye.”

She continued, “This panel is special and I think will go down as a crucial time for the show and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.” Abby said her first priority is always her family and that her dad Jon, 59, asked her “months ago” to “come and help run the campaign.” At first she thought it wasn’t the right time, but as she reflected on it over the holidays, she changed her mind.