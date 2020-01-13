Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Abby Huntsman

Bye

Abby Huntsman Leaving ‘The View’ Amid Cohost Feud: Meghan McCain Reacts

She’s going to help run her father’s gubernatorial campaign.

By ,

Abby Huntsman

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Abby Huntsman is leaving The View. The host, who’s been with the show since 2018, announced on Monday, January 13, that she’ll be exiting the long-running talk show to go work for her dad, Jon Huntsman, as he tries to become the next governor of Utah.

The 33-year-old explained on the air, “This is always such a hard thing to do. And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with. But today I’m saying goodbye.”

She continued, “This panel is special and I think will go down as a crucial time for the show and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.” Abby said her first priority is always her family and that her dad Jon, 59, asked her “months ago” to “come and help run the campaign.” At first she thought it wasn’t the right time, but as she reflected on it over the holidays, she changed her mind.

Abby Huntsman Leaving ‘The View’ Amid Cohost Feud: Meghan McCain Reacts
1 of 7
Close gallery
Abby said right now the campaign is gearing up for the June primary. “I couldn't be more excited to go help someone that I love. It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about,” she said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her last day will be Friday, January 17. She and Meghan McCain were the two conservative voices on the show, but, this month, rumors have surfaced that she and Meghan are no longer speaking.
A source told Page Six that Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin had already iced Meghan, 35, out, but that Abby had still been on friendly terms with each other. That changed in recent weeks.
An insider said, “[Meghan and Abby] aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”
But after Monday’s announcement, Meghan wished Abby “nothing but the best on her next chapter.”
“I think leading a gubernatorial campaign is a really good reason to leave the show,” the former Fox News hosts said. “We all love you so much.” Meghan previously said that if she left the show she would get back into politics, too.

Photo credit: MEGA

Abby and her husband Jeff Livingston welcomed twins Ruby and William in June. The couple also has daughter Isabel, 2. Her dad Jon most recently served as ambassador to Russia. He was the governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009 and ran in the Republican primary in 2012.
Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE