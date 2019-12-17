The Sister Act star, who serves as the show’s moderator, said when the episode began, “We have a little clean-up to do before we do anything else. Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is.
“That is part of what we do, and it’s not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk — this is happening in real time,” the Oscar winner continued.
She said, “Wherever you sit in all this, don’t assume that we’re here with little butcher knives under the table. It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes it just goes off the rails.”
Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Meghan McCain Blowup On ‘The View’
“So everybody just calm down – it’s a TV show and we’re on together for an hour and sometimes we step in poopy,” Whoopi added.
Meghan said that she and Whoopi “get along great.” She continued, “I love you very much. We fight, we’re like family.” The former Fox News host looked into the camera and added, “Calm down, all of you,” and compared the women’s fight to the sorts of debates families have during the holidays.
Whoopi and Meghan both said that they were “over” the media coverage of the fight. “Well, we’re actually human beings having the conversations that you don’t want to have,” Whoopi added.
But Meghan struck a very different tone on Twitter. After the Monday episode aired, she wrote, “Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”
Twitter users mocked Meghan for the unsavory comparison. “You, you didn’t watch the end of this, did you?” one person wrote.
Another person added, “[Whoopi] wasn't telling you to be quiet because of your views, she was telling you to be quiet because you kept overtalking and we, the viewers, could not understand any of it. The show is for us, not for you.”
