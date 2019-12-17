Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Meghan McCain Blowup On ‘The View’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg tried to smooth over her Monday fight with Meghan McCain during the Tuesday, December 17 episode of The View. A day earlier, Whoopi, 64, yelled at Meghan, 35, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” during a heated discussion.

The Sister Act star, who serves as the show’s moderator, said when the episode began, “We have a little clean-up to do before we do anything else. Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is.

“That is part of what we do, and it’s not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk — this is happening in real time,” the Oscar winner continued.

She said, “Wherever you sit in all this, don’t assume that we’re here with little butcher knives under the table. It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes it just goes off the rails.”