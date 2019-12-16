Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking!’

Tensions at The View have reached a new high. During an intense debate on Monday, December 16, Whoopi Goldberg told Meghan McCain, “Girl, please stop talking!” An upset and annoyed Meghan vowed to stay silent for the rest of episode.
The women were discussing the current political climate. Joy Behar, one of the most liberal voices at the table, was getting into it with conservative hosts Abby Huntsman and Meghan. Sunny Hostin chimed in to talk about how then-president Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s, calling Republican Senators hypocrites for their current actions.
Meghan then said that her job wasn’t to “litigate the ethics” of political actions, but to analyze the politics as “an ABC political analyst.” Sunny tried to clarify what she meant, but Meghan kept speaking over her.
“Let me talk,” the former Fox News host said. “I let you talk, let me finish.”
Whoopi, 64, tried to interrupt to move the show on to its next segment, which is her job as the moderator. But Meghan kept complaining, saying they apparently didn't want “a conservative perspective on this show ever.”
“Girl, please stop talking!” Whoopi yelled. Meghan was stunned. “Please stop talking right now!”
“No problem,” Meghan said, majorly annoyed. She added, “I won’t talk the rest of the show.”
“I’m okay with that,” the Sister Act star said, which made the audience gasp. “I’m okay with that. If you are going to behave like this.”
Meghan tried to defend herself, saying, “I’m not behaving like anything, I’m trying to show the conservative perspective.” Whoopi said she understood where she was coming from and tried to explain what Meghan was doing wrong. But Meghan kept interrupting, so Whoopi gave up and threw it to commercial.
