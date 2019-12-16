Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking!’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tensions at The View have reached a new high. During an intense debate on Monday, December 16, Whoopi Goldberg told Meghan McCain, “Girl, please stop talking!” An upset and annoyed Meghan vowed to stay silent for the rest of episode.

The women were discussing the current political climate. Joy Behar, one of the most liberal voices at the table, was getting into it with conservative hosts Abby Huntsman and Meghan. Sunny Hostin chimed in to talk about how then-president Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s, calling Republican Senators hypocrites for their current actions.

Meghan then said that her job wasn’t to “litigate the ethics” of political actions, but to analyze the politics as “an ABC political analyst.” Sunny tried to clarify what she meant, but Meghan kept speaking over her.

“Let me talk,” the former Fox News host said. “I let you talk, let me finish.”