Whoopi Goldberg Lectures Meghan McCain About ‘Respect’ After ‘The View’ Outburst

Meghan McCain is in hot water once again on The View. During a discussion on the October 29 episode of the show, Whoopi Goldberg made Meghan, 35, stop talking so she could give her a lecture about respecting the other cohosts.
The women were arguing about veterans and how much respect they deserve. Meghan was saying that veterans should get the benefit of the doubt in all situations, no matter what.
Joy Behar said, “Just because somebody served does not ipso facto make them above reproach.” Meghan shot back, “For me and where I come from, it does.”
“If you are putting your life on the line for freedom, yes,” she explained, fuming. “Soldiers in this country and veterans and people who have lived and fought for freedom get a pass from me.”
That’s when Whoopi, 63, cut in. She told them all to “just take a breath.”
“Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing,” she continued.
“I don’t know what that means, ‘that thing,'” Meghan replied, annoyed.
“It means you’re talking over each other,” the Sister Act star explained. “Well, it’s The View,” Meghan replied.
Whoopi didn’t like that response. She continued, “It is The View. You know what, let me tell you something about The View.”
“This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So when I’m saying to you, ‘Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,’ I’m not trying to cut you off — I’m trying to get you heard,” the Oscar winner explained.
But Meghan didn’t seem to get the message, because she tried to interrupt again. Whoopi cut to commercial to end the conversation.
