Meghan McCain Absent From ‘The View’ Amid Reports Cohosts Aren’t Speaking To Her

Meghan McCain was missing from The View on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10, amid reports that the rest of her cohosts aren’t speaking to her off the air.

At the top of the Thursday show, Whoopi Goldberg simply told the audience, “Meghan’s out today. She’ll be back on Monday.” The 64-year-0ld moderator gave no further explanation for why Meghan wasn’t going to be on the show. She did appear in the episode, however, during a pre-taped interview with Michael B. Jordan.

A source told Page Six that Meghan was previously scheduled to take a personal day on Friday, but the Thursday absence was a surprise. “She stayed home for a personal matter,” a source told the website.

As Star readers know, Meghan’s relationships with her cohosts have reportedly plummeted, with Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and even Abby Huntsman, the show’s other conservative voice, all icing her out.