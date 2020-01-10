Meghan McCain Absent From ‘The View’ Amid Reports Cohosts Aren’t Speaking To Her

Meghan McCain was missing from The View on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10, amid reports that the rest of her cohosts aren’t speaking to her off the air.
At the top of the Thursday show, Whoopi Goldberg simply told the audience, “Meghan’s out today. She’ll be back on Monday.” The 64-year-0ld moderator gave no further explanation for why Meghan wasn’t going to be on the show. She did appear in the episode, however, during a pre-taped interview with Michael B. Jordan.
A source told Page Six that Meghan was previously scheduled to take a personal day on Friday, but the Thursday absence was a surprise. “She stayed home for a personal matter,” a source told the website.
As Star readers know, Meghan’s relationships with her cohosts have reportedly plummeted, with Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and even Abby Huntsman, the show’s other conservative voice, all icing her out.
A source told Page Six about Meghan and Abby, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”
Another insider added, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.”
Meghan’s gotten into some major fights with her cohosts of late. During a December 2019 episode, Whoopi snapped at her, “Girl, please stop talking!”
The Oscar winner tried to patch things up the next day, telling the audience, “Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is. That is part of what we do, and it’s not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk — this is happening in real time.”
A rep for The View said, “We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”
Photo credit: MEGA
