Heartbreaking: Meghan McCain Recreates One Of Her Last Photos With Dad John McCain

Meghan McCain had an emotional weekend as The View host returned to Arizona for the very first time since her father John McCain’s death in August 2018. While there, the 35-year-old recreated one of the last photos she has of herself with her dad, who died at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.
In the new photo she posted to Instagram
, Meghan sat on a bench, with her back toward the camera. The other side of the bench was empty, except for an American flag. The second photo showed her and her dad sitting on the same bench years earlier.
Meghan captioned the pic simply, “512 days,” the amount of time that’s passed since John died. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema commented, “I’m so glad you’re home in Az. Sending love to you and your family ❤️.”
Meghan has often used her Instagram to open about her grief over losing her dad
. Earlier this January she wrote under a photo of them together, “502 days. Every time I think I can’t miss you more... as you always used to say Illegitimi non carborundum. I would cut off one of my limbs to talk to you again for 5 minutes. I carry your heart in my heart and your fire in my veins.”
She continued, “Grief is such a relentless b***h. The strain of the daily albatross of carrying it around never lightens, we all just adapt and become skilled at hiding it. F**k glioblastoma. ♥️🇺🇸.”
On Christmas Day, she posted a photo of his grave with a wreath on it and wrote, “Merry Christmas, Dad.”
Meghan shared an old photo of herself with John. in October 2019 and said, “This is the night he won New Hampshire in 2000 coming off his Straight Talk Express tour. I miss you so much Dad. You’re absolutely everywhere and still so much alive in all our hearts. Inspiring everyone, everywhere.”
