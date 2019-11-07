Megan McCain Reveals What Upsets Her Most About ‘The View’ Audience

Meghan McCain has been on The View for over two years, but there are some parts of the job she’ll never get used to. In a new interview, the 35-year-old confessed that there’s something the audience does that still upsets her every time.
Meghan and Joy Behar interviewed each other for Entertainment Tonight to celebrate the 5,000th episode of The View on November 7. The talk show began way back in 1997, and Joy, 77, was one of the original hosts (she skipped seasons 17 and 18).
“This is a very hard job,” Meghan told Joy. “I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy. It’s like, lots of intense emotions on this show and part of it is the political climate we’re in and part of it’s just the nature of the show, getting booed is very hard.”
“I’m still not used to it,” she said about the audience’s sometimes intense reaction. “I don’t like when the audience does that.”
The former Fox News host said something similar during an interview with Elle
in July. “It’s a very liberal audience in the studio, and they’re very vocal. People are always looking to turn you into something,” she said at the time.
But the booing didn’t deter her from continuing to share her controversial opinions. “I stand by everything I said,” she explained.
Meghan and Joy also insisted that they do get along, despite their frequent on-air clashes.
“It really hurts my feelings!” Meghan said about rumors that she and Joy hate each other. “It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things — sometimes in different ways — but we're both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. And I wish people would give us a break, for real.”
Joy said they have a “mutual respect” because they both say what they “really mean” and “don’t sugarcoat it.” The comedian also said that she thinks they’ve each softened each other’s political stances, moving them more toward the center.
“We're not so adamant about our positions,” she claimed.
Meghan also confessed that she “hates” the show when Joy isn’t at the table with her.
“I really have a hard time. As everyone knows, I have a really hard time when I can't fight with you, I really enjoy it. I really enjoy being friends with you. You're really funny, you always make me laugh on the show. I'm really, sincerely very grateful that you're on the show with me and you have all the answers,” she said.
“I do, I love Joy ... because neither of us put up with s**t, none of us care about being loved and both of us don't want our husbands on the show every day. We don't drag our husbands out like props, neither of us do that,” Meghan said.
