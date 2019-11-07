Megan McCain Reveals What Upsets Her Most About ‘The View’ Audience

Meghan McCain has been on The View for over two years, but there are some parts of the job she’ll never get used to. In a new interview, the 35-year-old confessed that there’s something the audience does that still upsets her every time.

Meghan and Joy Behar interviewed each other for Entertainment Tonight to celebrate the 5,000th episode of The View on November 7. The talk show began way back in 1997, and Joy, 77, was one of the original hosts (she skipped seasons 17 and 18).

“This is a very hard job,” Meghan told Joy. “I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy. It’s like, lots of intense emotions on this show and part of it is the political climate we’re in and part of it’s just the nature of the show, getting booed is very hard.”

“I’m still not used to it,” she said about the audience’s sometimes intense reaction. “I don’t like when the audience does that.”