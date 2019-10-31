See ‘The View’ Hosts’ Horrifying Halloween Costumes!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The View hosts went all out for Halloween! During their October 31 episode, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman all dressed as iconic characters from the horror movies based on the novels of Stephen King. Their super scary looks came from Pet Sematary, It, The Shining and Carrie. Joy, 77, and Meghan, 35, even coordinated their outfits, doing a costume together!

The women all seemed to be getting along on the holiday, but just days earlier they were at each other’s throats. Whoopi , 63, lectured Meghan about respecting her cohosts after the former Fox News host kept interrupting the other women during a discussion about veterans. Meghan even recently admitted that she expects to get fired from her job every day. Last year, Meghan’s Halloween costume seemed leaned into her “ice queen persona,” but this year the hosts presented a united front with their themed looks.

See The View crew’s horrifying costumes!