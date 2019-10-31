See ‘The View’ Hosts’ Horrifying Halloween Costumes!

The View hosts went all out for Halloween! During their October 31 episode, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman all dressed as iconic characters from the horror movies based on the novels of Stephen King. Their super scary looks came from Pet Sematary, It, The Shining and Carrie. Joy, 77, and Meghan, 35, even coordinated their outfits, doing a costume together!
The women all seemed to be getting along on the holiday, but just days earlier they were at each other’s throats. Whoopi , 63, lectured Meghan about respecting her cohosts after the former Fox News host kept interrupting the other women during a discussion about veterans. Meghan even recently admitted that she expects to get fired from her job every day. Last year, Meghan’s Halloween costume seemed leaned into her “ice queen persona,” but this year the hosts presented a united front with their themed looks.
See The View crew’s horrifying costumes!
Whoopi was Church, the terrifying cat from Pet Sematary. In addition to a giant fur suit, Whoopi donned cat ears and had bloody makeup on her face.
Joy and Meghan dressed as the twins from The Shining. They each wore light blue baby doll dresses with peach lace and bows. “Come play with us....” Meghan wrote on Instagram, referencing the 1980 film.
But they did add their own personal touch to the costumes. Each wore a patriotic hair bow. Joy’s featured the Democrat donkey and Meghan’s had the Republican elephant.
Sunny, 51, spent a ton of time in the makeup chair getting into her Pennywise costume. She was positively terrifying when she came out holding up the iconic red balloon.
Abby, 33, started out as a beautiful prom queen. But a bucket of (fake) blood turned her into a terrifying Carrie. She stayed in her very messy costume for the whole show!
Together, the five women made for one very scary group costume. Fans loved it on social media. One person commented, “The View always goes all out for Halloween. Love It!!!!”
