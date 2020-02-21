Liam Neeson Used A Butt Double In Nude Scene — ‘I Hate My Irish Butt’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liam Neeson called on his stunt double in his hour of need. The Taken actor, 67, confessed that he used his stuntman as a butt double in a scene because he didn’t want his bare backside to be on camera!

The Oscar nominee opened up about how it all went down during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, February 20.

“I hate my Irish butt, okay?” Liam joked during his conversation with Andy Cohen. He explained that the scene happened during A Million Ways to Die in the West, which came out in 2014. It was directed by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

Liam played an evil cowboy who gets knocked out by Charlize Theron’s character. He hit the floor with his pants down, exposing his butt, and Charlize, 44, planted a flower in between his butt cheeks before escaping. “That’s better,” she joked, before riding away on horseback.