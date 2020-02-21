Liam Neeson Used A Butt Double In Nude Scene — ‘I Hate My Irish Butt’

Liam Neeson called on his stunt double in his hour of need. The Taken actor, 67, confessed that he used his stuntman as a butt double in a scene because he didn’t want his bare backside to be on camera!
The Oscar nominee opened up about how it all went down during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, February 20.
“I hate my Irish butt, okay?” Liam joked during his conversation with Andy Cohen. He explained that the scene happened during A Million Ways to Die in the West, which came out in 2014. It was directed by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.
Liam played an evil cowboy who gets knocked out by Charlize Theron’s character. He hit the floor with his pants down, exposing his butt, and Charlize, 44, planted a flower in between his butt cheeks before escaping. “That’s better,” she joked, before riding away on horseback.
1 of 7
When he read the scene, he went to his longtime stunt double Mark Vanselow. He remembered, “I said to Mark: ‘Mark, this is a sign of our friendship — would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy in your butt?’ And he said, ‘Sure,’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The Widows actor said, “I gave him a big hug afterwards and said, ‘There’s no f**king way that anybody’s going to see my Irish butt.'”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Andy, 51, laughed and added, “I’m going to resist the opportunity to say what I want to say.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Andy also asked Liam about one of his most popular films — Love Actually. In the movie, the actor plays a single dad who’s dealing with the aftermath of his wife’s death. He helps his son, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, connect with an American girl he has a crush on.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
“If you're flipping around the TV and Love Actually is on, will you watch it?” Andy asked.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“No,” Liam said, before adding, “Not because I don't like it, I think it's a beautiful film. I really do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
He explained that he finds Hugh Grant’s opening monologue particularly gripping, saying, “I defy anybody not to listen to that and think, ‘I want to watch more of this.’” However, Liam generally tries not to rewatch his own movies.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
When he read the scene, he went to his longtime stunt double Mark Vanselow. He remembered, “I said to Mark: ‘Mark, this is a sign of our friendship — would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy in your butt?’ And he said, ‘Sure,’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Widows actor said, “I gave him a big hug afterwards and said, ‘There’s no f**king way that anybody’s going to see my Irish butt.'”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Andy, 51, laughed and added, “I’m going to resist the opportunity to say what I want to say.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Andy also asked Liam about one of his most popular films — Love Actually. In the movie, the actor plays a single dad who’s dealing with the aftermath of his wife’s death. He helps his son, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, connect with an American girl he has a crush on.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“If you're flipping around the TV and Love Actually is on, will you watch it?” Andy asked.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“No,” Liam said, before adding, “Not because I don't like it, I think it's a beautiful film. I really do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He explained that he finds Hugh Grant’s opening monologue particularly gripping, saying, “I defy anybody not to listen to that and think, ‘I want to watch more of this.’” However, Liam generally tries not to rewatch his own movies.
Photo credit: INSTARImages