Andy Cohen More ‘Ripped Than Ever’ After Cutting Down On Drinking

Andy Cohen is more “ripped than ever,” a few months after announcing that he’d majorly cut back on drinking. His personal trainer, Stanislav Kravchenko, opened up about how the Bravo host, 51, has gotten into such good shape and lost weight.

Stan told Bravo Insider, “Andy does look [more] ripped than ever before, and I’m super happy about this.”

But he didn’t think the change was just because Andy was working out harder. He explained, “I will say I didn’t dramatically change [the] exercise routine. I think that Andy [prioritizes] his health right now more, and his healthy lifestyle, and he [started] eating cleaner, healthier. He cut down on drinking as well.”