Andy Cohen shirtless on the beach with his son, Benjamin in Miami

Keeping It Tight

Andy Cohen More ‘Ripped Than Ever’ After Cutting Down On Drinking

His personal trainer opened up about the TV host’s routines.

By ,

View gallery 7

Andy Cohen is more “ripped than ever,” a few months after announcing that he’d majorly cut back on drinking. His personal trainer, Stanislav Kravchenko, opened up about how the Bravo host, 51, has gotten into such good shape and lost weight.

Stan told Bravo Insider, “Andy does look [more] ripped than ever before, and I’m super happy about this.”

But he didn’t think the change was just because Andy was working out harder. He explained, “I will say I didn’t dramatically change [the] exercise routine. I think that Andy [prioritizes] his health right now more, and his healthy lifestyle, and he [started] eating cleaner, healthier. He cut down on drinking as well.”

Stan said that Andy’s body transformation can be attributed to a “combination of eating healthy, [cutting] down on drinking, and being very active in the gym,” and he deemed the endeavor a “success.” “He got the body he has now!” he said.

Stan said the real impetus for Andy’s decision to get serious about his health was the birth of his son Benjamin in February 2019. Now, he said, Andy “prioritizes his health way more and he became more focused on the gym.”

The Bravo honcho, he explained, is less likely to cancel his gym sessions now, and even multitasks to get the time in. Stan said, “I’m working out with him, he can be on his ear pods, having some conversation about his work.”

Andy revealed in November 2019 that he’d dropped 12 pounds thanks to his decision to stop drinking cocktails while filming Watch What Happens Live.

“I lost 12 pounds and I’ve just been really watching what I’m eating,” he told Hoda Kotb during a visit to the Today show.

“This summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,’” he explained. Andy said that he felt that looking at himself on the camera monitors can “mess with [his] head” when it comes to his body image.

Andy also revealed that he’d stopped smoking marijuana since his son was born.

