Andy Cohen Reveals His Surprising Weight Loss Secret

Andy Cohen has been dropping the pounds, and he has a surprising weight loss secret. The 51-year-old explained to Hoda Kotb how he lost weight when he stopped by the fourth hour of the Today show on November 5.

“I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Andy asked Hoda, 55. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”

“So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,’” he explained.

“I lost 12 pounds and I’ve just been really watching what I’m eating,” Andy said.