Andy Cohen Reveals His Surprising Weight Loss Secret

Andy Cohen has been dropping the pounds, and he has a surprising weight loss secret. The 51-year-old explained to Hoda Kotb how he lost weight when he stopped by the fourth hour of the Today show on November 5.
“I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Andy asked Hoda, 55. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”
“So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,’” he explained.
“I lost 12 pounds and I’ve just been really watching what I’m eating,” Andy said.
1 of 7
But the biggest change he made was to stop drinking cocktails while filming Watch What Happens Live
. In the past, Andy would drink with his guests before, during and after the episodes of the late night talk show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
Andy previously told The Cut
that he often finds himself gaining weight during the summer. “There are moments in my life where I am trying to lose weight for something, and unless that’s happening I try to indulge within reason,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“The funny thing is I’m usually the most out of shape in the summer. It’s ridiculous, but I like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream in the summer and I just don’t believe in denying myself,” the St. Louis native admitted.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“Life is too short and it’s boring to not enjoy yourself,” he said about enjoying all the foods he wants.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
7 of 7
In February, Andy confessed to Howard Stern
that he’d stopped smoking marijuana since his son was born. “I don’t feel comfortable … It’s not the time for that,” he said when Howard, 65, asked.
Photo credit: MEGA
But the biggest change he made was to stop drinking cocktails while filming Watch What Happens Live
. In the past, Andy would drink with his guests before, during and after the episodes of the late night talk show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Andy previously told The Cut
that he often finds himself gaining weight during the summer. “There are moments in my life where I am trying to lose weight for something, and unless that’s happening I try to indulge within reason,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“The funny thing is I’m usually the most out of shape in the summer. It’s ridiculous, but I like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream in the summer and I just don’t believe in denying myself,” the St. Louis native admitted.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Life is too short and it’s boring to not enjoy yourself,” he said about enjoying all the foods he wants.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In February, Andy confessed to Howard Stern
that he’d stopped smoking marijuana since his son was born. “I don’t feel comfortable … It’s not the time for that,” he said when Howard, 65, asked.