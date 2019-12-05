‘RHONJ’ Star Calls Bethenny Frankel ‘Tales From The Crypt’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems there’s another Real Housewives feud shaking things up at Bravo. On Wednesday, December 4, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin appeared on Watch What Happens Live. During her appearance with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old was asked about a shady comment that former The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel had left on a Instagram post about her. She swiftly insulted Bethenny and said she ought to lead a reboot of Tales From The Crypt.

It all started back in November when the official WWHL Instagram page posted a clip of Jennifer from an episode of RHONJ. In it, Jennifer said she’s a “comedian” and a “funny girl.” The caption of the video read, “When my aunt posts a meme from 2 years ago on my Facebook feed.”

Bethenny, 49, jumped in on the joke and commented, “Said nobody funny about themselves ever.”