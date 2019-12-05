‘RHONJ’ Star Calls Bethenny Frankel ‘Tales From The Crypt’

It seems there’s another Real Housewives feud shaking things up at Bravo. On Wednesday, December 4, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin appeared on Watch What Happens Live. During her appearance with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old was asked about a shady comment that former The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel had left on a Instagram post about her. She swiftly insulted Bethenny and said she ought to lead a reboot of Tales From The Crypt.
It all started back in November when the official WWHL Instagram page posted a clip of Jennifer from an episode of RHONJ. In it, Jennifer said she’s a “comedian” and a “funny girl.” The caption of the video read, “When my aunt posts a meme from 2 years ago on my Facebook feed.”
Bethenny, 49, jumped in on the joke and commented, “Said nobody funny about themselves ever.”
1 of 7
When asked about it, first Jennifer said, “I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say… said no one over.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
But then she switched tactics and started to go after the Skinnygirl mogul. “Didn’t she leave Housewives to like bigger and better things? I mean, if she wants to make a Tales from the Crypt comeback, I’m sure she can get cast members,” Jennifer said, taking a swipe at the star’s age.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Andy, 51, said those were “fighting words.” But Jennifer wasn’t done; she even dragged her cast member Margaret Josephs
into the fray.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
4 of 7
“She can get Margaret to join her cast and then call me in 10 years and let me know if I’m funny or not sweetheart,” she said.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
5 of 7
Bethenny announced her decision to leave RHONY in August. She was an original cast member, though she previously departed the show after season three. She returned at the start of season seven, which aired in 2015.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Bethenny explained her decision to leave for good in a statement to Variety, saying, “I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
When asked about it, first Jennifer said, “I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say… said no one over.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But then she switched tactics and started to go after the Skinnygirl mogul. “Didn’t she leave Housewives to like bigger and better things? I mean, if she wants to make a Tales from the Crypt comeback, I’m sure she can get cast members,” Jennifer said, taking a swipe at the star’s age.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Andy, 51, said those were “fighting words.” But Jennifer wasn’t done; she even dragged her cast member Margaret Josephs
into the fray.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
“She can get Margaret to join her cast and then call me in 10 years and let me know if I’m funny or not sweetheart,” she said.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Bethenny announced her decision to leave RHONY in August. She was an original cast member, though she previously departed the show after season three. She returned at the start of season seven, which aired in 2015.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Bethenny explained her decision to leave for good in a statement to Variety, saying, “I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages