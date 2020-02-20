Danielle Staub Reveals Teresa Giudice Encouraged Her To Pull Margaret Josephs’ Hair

Danielle Staub made a shocking reveal about the fight she had with Margaret Josephs earlier in season 10 of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey. The altercation ended with her pulling Margaret’s ponytail. The battle split the cast in two, and Melissa Gorga confronted Danielle, 57, about the fight during the February 19 episode of RHONJ. But Danielle made the shocking claim that it was Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice who encouraged her to pull Margaret’s hair!
During the episode, Melissa, 40, met up with Danielle during a group trip to the Jersey shore. She asked Danielle about why she decided to pull Margaret’s hair during their intense fight at a boutique.
Danielle said that two people told her to do it: designer Steven Dann, who owned the boutique, and Teresa, 47.
1 of 8
Earlier in the afternoon, Margaret poured a bottle of water on Danielle’s head. She responded by dumping the contents of Margaret’s purse on to a lit candle. She told Melissa during Wednesday’s episode that she thought that act made them “even.”
2 of 8
“I was … influenced,” Danielle said, first blaming what went down on the fact that they’d all been drinking. But then she revealed, “I was done when I emptied Margaret’s bag in the candle. I was finished, but then Steven told me I should go pull her hair. When Steven said, ‘Do it,’ I hesitated and then I looked at Teresa and she said, ‘Yeah, do it.’”
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 8
Melissa, shocked, asked, “So Teresa told you to pull her hair?” Danielle confirmed that’s what happened.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Then the show played previously unseen production footage of the fight that confirmed what Danielle had said. In the clip, Danielle whispered into Teresa’s ear, “He wants me to pull her ponytail,” and laughed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
“Yeah, you should,” Teresa agreed. Danielle replied, “I can’t,” but Teresa kept pushing. “Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it,” she told Danielle over and over. Danielle ultimately did pull Margaret’s hair, getting her ousted from most of the group’s activities.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 8
“My neck was snapped back, and easily could have been broken,” she said. “I could not defend myself. I could have been paralyzed. Everyone was crying, including production. It was horrific. I wanted to forget [and] move on. To this day, [I’m] devastated.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Danielle said during the RHONJ after-show that she had no regrets. “My only regret is not doing it sooner,” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Earlier in the afternoon, Margaret poured a bottle of water on Danielle’s head. She responded by dumping the contents of Margaret’s purse on to a lit candle. She told Melissa during Wednesday’s episode that she thought that act made them “even.”
“I was … influenced,” Danielle said, first blaming what went down on the fact that they’d all been drinking. But then she revealed, “I was done when I emptied Margaret’s bag in the candle. I was finished, but then Steven told me I should go pull her hair. When Steven said, ‘Do it,’ I hesitated and then I looked at Teresa and she said, ‘Yeah, do it.’”
Melissa, shocked, asked, “So Teresa told you to pull her hair?” Danielle confirmed that’s what happened.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Then the show played previously unseen production footage of the fight that confirmed what Danielle had said. In the clip, Danielle whispered into Teresa’s ear, “He wants me to pull her ponytail,” and laughed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Yeah, you should,” Teresa agreed. Danielle replied, “I can’t,” but Teresa kept pushing. “Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it,” she told Danielle over and over. Danielle ultimately did pull Margaret’s hair, getting her ousted from most of the group’s activities.
Margaret said on Twitter
when the episode aired, “It is very painful for me to relive. The energy that day frightened me & to this day it still does. I have never hit anyone nor did I after being pushed or being assaulted from behind.”
“My neck was snapped back, and easily could have been broken,” she said. “I could not defend myself. I could have been paralyzed. Everyone was crying, including production. It was horrific. I wanted to forget [and] move on. To this day, [I’m] devastated.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Danielle said during the RHONJ after-show that she had no regrets. “My only regret is not doing it sooner,” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages