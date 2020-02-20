Danielle Staub Reveals Teresa Giudice Encouraged Her To Pull Margaret Josephs’ Hair

Danielle Staub made a shocking reveal about the fight she had with Margaret Josephs earlier in season 10 of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey. The altercation ended with her pulling Margaret’s ponytail. The battle split the cast in two, and Melissa Gorga confronted Danielle, 57, about the fight during the February 19 episode of RHONJ. But Danielle made the shocking claim that it was Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice who encouraged her to pull Margaret’s hair!

During the episode, Melissa, 40, met up with Danielle during a group trip to the Jersey shore. She asked Danielle about why she decided to pull Margaret’s hair during their intense fight at a boutique.

Danielle said that two people told her to do it: designer Steven Dann, who owned the boutique, and Teresa, 47.