‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Tells Jennifer Aydin If He ‘Banged’ Her More, She Wouldn’t Act Out

Things got intense on the Wednesday, February 5 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey when Joe Gorga got into a confrontation with Bill Aydin. The men got into it about the fighting between their wives, Melissa and Jennifer. Joe, 40, ended up telling Bill, 41, that if he “banged” his wife more, she wouldn’t be so angry all the time!

It all started when Margaret Josephs invited all the women — and their husbands — to a party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her company. The women were all nervous about how things were going to go, since they’d gotten into quite a few arguments during their trip to the Hamptons.

Melissa, 40, and Jennifer, 42, almost got into a physical fight during a fight about spending habits. That was after Jennifer caused drama with Jackie Goldschneider over what food she decided to serve as her kids’ birthday party, claiming Jackie was cheap for only having pizza available.