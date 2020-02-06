‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Tells Jennifer Aydin If He ‘Banged’ Her More, She Wouldn’t Act Out

Things got intense on the Wednesday, February 5 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey when Joe Gorga got into a confrontation with Bill Aydin. The men got into it about the fighting between their wives, Melissa and Jennifer. Joe, 40, ended up telling Bill, 41, that if he “banged” his wife more, she wouldn’t be so angry all the time!
It all started when Margaret Josephs invited all the women — and their husbands — to a party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her company. The women were all nervous about how things were going to go, since they’d gotten into quite a few arguments during their trip to the Hamptons.
Melissa, 40, and Jennifer, 42, almost got into a physical fight during a fight about spending habits. That was after Jennifer caused drama with Jackie Goldschneider over what food she decided to serve as her kids’ birthday party, claiming Jackie was cheap for only having pizza available.
At Margaret’s party, the women were trying to get along, but Joe made no promises
. He brought his issues right to Bill, in front of the other husbands.
“What the f**k is up with your wife, man?” he asked Bill. “We're talking about Jen disrespecting my wife, throwing f**king food. Last time, she threw a glass at her!” The glass-throwing incident took place a season earlier.
Bill put the blame on Melissa. “Normally, she's calm,” he said, “But if Melissa disses her, it's f**king hard for me to hold her back.”
That’s when Joe decided to hit below the belt. “You gotta straighten your wife out. The word is out that you gotta bang her more,” he said. He made it even worse, adding, “She's sexually frustrated. You gotta give her more!”
Rather than keep fighting, Bill walked away to find his wife. Joe shouted after him, “Where you goin', doc?!” He told the other men that he was just saying “the truth.”
In the next episode, all the wives and husband are heading down to the Jersey Shore together.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
